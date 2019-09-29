Q10 WITH NATALIE HAYNES

Organised, goal oriented, caring and compassionate are just a few of the qualities exuded by this woman of class, high fashion, and authenticity. A true daughter of the soil who has dedicated almost 32 years of her life in keeping the country's monetary policies regulated.

When she is not governing the halls of the nation's central bank, she can be found decorating her house, as she loves interior decorating or outside in her garden, tending to her plants or actively engaging in mission at her church.

This devout Christian woman, who serves in ministry as a platform assistant in her church plans to retire and give more time and service to the work of the Lord.

Mother of two and other-half of former West Indies Cricketer, Robert Haynes, this week's Q10 features Natalie Haynes, deputy governor with responsibility for banking and currency and financial markets infrastructure divisions at the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ).

Q10. What do you consider your greatest strength?

My greatest strength is my authenticity. My actions and words are in accordance with my beliefs and values that all humans are created in the likeness and image of God. In that regard, I treat all people with respect and compassion.

Q10. How does it feel being a female deputy governor at the country's central bank?

As one of three female deputy governors currently at Bank of Jamaica, I consider it a great honour. However, at BOJ, there is no distinction between genders; the system is based purely on meritocracy.

Q10. What do you love about your job?

The diversity and complexity of my portfolio is quite exciting. There is not one day that is similar to the other. Each day brings new challenges, which forces me to draw on my knowledge and years of experience. My staff and colleagues at BOJ and the people in the financial markets that I interact with on a daily basis makes it all worthwhile.

Q10. What's your educational background?

I hold an MSc in Economics and a BA in History and Economics, both from The University of the West Indies at Mona. In addition, with 32 years' experience working in diverse areas at the BOJ. I have specialised training in inter alia, central banking, financial markets, and executive leadership from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Federal Reserve Bank, NY and Said Business School at Oxford University to name a few.

Q10. If you were a superhero, what powers would you want?

On my! That is certainly classified information. Suffice to say however, if I had that power, all traffic violators would be summarily dealt with.

Q10. How do you spend your free time?

Free time is spent with my family – no exceptions!

Q10. What does family life look like?

I have a wonderful, supportive husband, Robert, and two children, my daughter, Robyn who is 21 and my son, Nathan-Edward who is 17. I am very committed to my family and try as best as I can to balance my demands at work with my family life.

Q10. If not this field of work, what would be secondary?

While pursuing my master's at UWI, I was a teaching assistant in the Department of Economics, and would have remained there to become a lecturer. However, BOJ made me an offer I couldn't refuse.

Q10. What's your favourite meal?

Sushi in any form

Q10. What was your growing up experience like?

I had an extremely happy childhood. I grew up in a community called Camrose (just two miles east of Harbour View) where there were many children in my age group so I had many friends who became life-long friends.

I am from a nuclear, close-knit family with my father, mother, and sister. My parents made every effort to provide all my needs, especially as it related to my education. They allowed me to strike a happy medium between school, church, and social life.

I went to parties, and sports events – Boys' Champs being my favourite — and always knew that Daddy would be there to provide 'taxi services' to go home for me, my sister and all our friends.

I attended Camperdown High for seven years and value the experience I gained there and the friendships formed. Camperdown not only gave me a solid educational base but provided me with many 'social life lessons'.

Compiled by Kellaray Miles