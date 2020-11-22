Q10: Marian Ross

A self-conscious, awkward, hormonal-mess during her high school years, this week's guest has transitioned into becoming a woman who easily commands the respect of the team she leads and a vibrant powerhouse in her field.

When she is not busy rocking her boss lady stilettoes, locked in boardroom meetings (some of which has to take place virtually these days) or securing lucrative return on investments for clients — she can be found at home on her verandah enjoying sumptuous meals prepared by her husband or a plate of her favourite meal — fresh sashimi or grilled snapper from the Caribbean sea. She spends some of her best vacations in a corner reserved for meditation, a place which has provided some of the most peaceful, relaxing yet sobering time away.

Defining success as being at peace with everything around her in her personal life and working with a wonderful motivated team while doing what she loves to do at work — she lives to retire with no regrets. This week Q10 features Marian Ross, assistant vice-president of trading and investments at Sterling Asset Management Limited.

Q10. What one thing do you love most about yourself, and why?

ROSS: My empathy and self-awareness – It allows me to take feedback more constructively and also be vulnerable without (as much) fear. I also think it allows me to have more effective “difficult” conversations without stress.

Q10. What was your growing up experience like?

ROSS: “Was” — It is still in progress! I am “growing up” every single day. As a kid — I was happy, as a teenager I was miserable and as a young adult I was idealistic, empowered by my independence and very motivated to make a difference in the world. Now I think am a little bit of all those things with maturity.

Q10. If not this field of work, what would be secondary?

ROSS: An investigative journalist with the BBC! I LOVE writing and figuring out things that do not make sense at a first glance.

Q10.What do you love most about your job?

ROSS: It takes me out of my comfort zone every day. Being at work is like having an “AHA moment” every week! It broadens my perspective and helps me to let go of inhibiting fears and mindsets. Ultimately, it helps me be more confident, resilient, and fulfilled.

Q10. If you had a chance for a “do over” in life, what would you do differently?

ROSS: How many “do overs” do I get and how much time do I have here? Just kidding. I like to think that I would stick with the mistakes because they brought me to where I am. But if I could do one thing over — I wish I was less hard on myself and less anxious about my future.

Q10. If you could only speak one word today, what would it be and why?

ROSS: Oh that's easy because I have to repeat it to myself every day! Listen. I have found (the hard way) that taking more time to listen and understand another person saves many debates or arguments and the distance between opposing views is usually smaller than initially perceived.

Q10. How do you spend your free time?

ROSS: Cycling, reading cheesy suspense novels, overdosing on self-help books, and bonding with my sisterhood. I love myself, some trash TV as well.

Q10. Outside of work what other activities are you involved in?

ROSS: I will make a shameless plug for Sister Grace Yap of the Franciscan Ministries who spends every day of her life trying to empower, educate, and feed the underprivileged while also promoting classical music in Jamaica. I sit on her board, but really I can't keep up with her.

Q10. What are you learning right now?

ROSS: Too many things to list! The top 2: How to stop talking so much and giving unsolicited opinions ;) I've even asked people around me to give me a sign for when I am talking too much.

Q10. What do you love most about your life right now?

ROSS: My relationships

— Compiled by: Kellaray Miles