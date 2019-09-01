Millennial investing habits - Part 1

The term “millennials” is used to describe the generation of people who were born anytime between early 1980 to 2004 (the range differs depending on the source).

They represent a large group of investors who have significantly impacted the economy.

They are often blamed for the death of cable television and known for their unique investment habits. This group is known to invest based on their strong sense of ethical and social responsibility, and this is a driving force for them when they are making investment decisions.

So, let us look at their saving and investment habits and offer a few tips for those millennials who are interested in investing.

Research has shown that investing for the long term is not at the forefront of millennials' minds, as they are, most times, deep in debt from trying to pay off student loans and other debts incurred. They see this as a priority because in the back of their minds, they are seeing their parents and seniors struggling with retirement and this makes them worry about their own retirement.

The fact is that many millennials may recall the major stock market decline in 2001, the financial crisis from 2008-2009, and its impact on their parents, lifestyle and childhood. Couple that with memories and stories of loved ones losing jobs and subsequent financial ruin, and it will be clear that it has coloured their decision making — leaving them cautious and risk-averse.

Surveys reveal that millennials see “cash as king”. They tend to put their money into current accounts, rather than looking at alternative ways to save and invest their money. Those aged 18-24 prefer to put their money into a current account, while a small per cent (5%) of this age group opt to invest.

This is often because they are investing for immediate financial requirements, such as a deposit for their first home, monthly mortgage, health insurance or rent payments. This same survey found that investors aged 18 to 35 placed as much importance on environmental, social and corporate governance factors as investment fundamentals when selecting their investments.

Millennials should invest for the medium to long term with a minimum five-year horizon.

Their portfolio should include stocks, mutual funds and shorter-term bonds which pay more than a current or savings account, keeping in mind that past indicators are not always indicative of how investments will perform in the future. This should be done while keeping in mind the importance of clearing outstanding debts.

Millennials have time on their side when it comes to taking risks and retiring. So, if they invest and stay invested, they should be able to ride out the ups and downs of the stock market and look to achieve better returns on funds invested than on cash.

Looking at small amounts to invest is an option, as this can be a great starting point without committing too much money at one time. Investing small amounts has the added advantage of helping to build confidence and improve your financial position, which, in the long run, will increase the amount you invest. Setting up a standing order and doing monthly investing is also a good way of diluting some of the risk while taking the emotions out of investing. This also decreases the worry of timing the market etc.

Lastly, as a millennial, your aim is to remain invested long enough to recover from any volatility in the market. No investment is guaranteed, and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. If you require more detailed information, please seek advice from an investment professional.

Lisa Minto is the AVP, financial planning at Sterling Asset Management. Sterling provides financial advice and instruments in US dollars and other hard currencies to the corporate, individual and institutional investor. Visit our website at www.sterling.com.jm Feedback: If you wish to have Sterling address your investment questions in upcoming articles, e-mail us at: info@sterlingasset.net.jm