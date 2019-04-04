Miraculous JPS pole

Dear Claudienne

I have a property in Duncans, Trelawny.

A Jamaica Public Service (JPS) utility pole is on the property that is adjacent to the main road that runs through the town of Duncans.

The JPS is authorised to have the pole on my property. The pole is what the JPS calls a guy anchor and it is used to support a much bigger, taller post carrying high voltage wires, which are situated on the opposite side of the road.

Since 2015, I have repeatedly asked the JPS to change the pole that is in an advanced stage of rotting. It is a miracle that this pole is still standing.

In February 2017 a gentleman from JPS came to my property and inspected the pole. He agreed that it should be replaced and told me his team would be back. He actually marked out where the new pole would go.

About 18 months ago they came and planted a new pole. However, that is all that they did. The old rotten pole is still there and the wires that should have been transferred to the new pole are still attached to the old, rotten pole.

So the rotten pole still poses a danger to the public as it is still wired.

I would be very grateful if you could contact JPS to let them know that the job was not completed.

Surely the JPS does not need to wait for someone to be injured, or worse, lose their life, before the situation is remedied.

Thanks again.

JH

Dear JH

Since your e-mail on April 4, 2019 was received, Tell Claudienne has been in communication with JPS to ascertain the earliest date at which the rotten pole could be removed.

On May 22, 2019 Tell Claudienne received the following e-mail from JPS:

“The team has advised that work is expected to be done at the location on Friday, (May 24, 2019). In the meantime, they have secured the pole using a steel brace. That should keep it from falling or posing a danger to the public.”

You have informed Tell Claudienne that the JPS removed the pole on Friday, May 24, 2019 as was promised.

We wish you all the best.

NIS pension now finalised

Dear Claudienne

I have applied for my NIS pension since March 2017 but I am yet to hear anything from them. Please find out for me when I will get the benefit.

LB

Dear JH

When Tell Claudienne contacted the NIS in November 2018, the spokesman said that your file had been returned to the Ripon Road NIS office as four years of your contributions (2011 to 2014 and 2017) could not be located.

We see that the missing contributions were found and that in February 2019, you received pension arrears totalling $402,399.78 for the period March 6, 2017 to February 28, 2019. The NIS said that as of March 2019, you are being paid a pension of $17,922.41 monthly.

We wish you all the best.

Have a problem with a store, utility, a company? Telephone 876- 936-9436 or write to: Tell Claudienne c/o Sunday Finance, Jamaica Observer, 40-42 1/2 Beechwood Avenue, Kingston 5; or e-mail:edwardsc@ jamaicaobserver.com. Please include a contact phone number.