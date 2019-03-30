Missing car title slows insurance claim

Dear Claudienne

In an accident on June 5, 2019, I almost lost my life, and my car — a Mazda Premacy — was totally written off.

I immediately informed the broker of the insurance company with which the vehicle was comprehensively insured.

I also reported the accident to the TIP Friendly Society from which I had borrowed money to buy the car.

When I checked with the broker in August, two months later, to find out the status of the claim, I was told that I would have to submit an invoice to repair the vehicle. I then gave the broker the documents.

However, in September 2019, the broker called and said that I had not responded to the request they had sent to my credit union, TIP.

When I went to TIP I was assured by members of the staff that my car title and banking information had been sent to the broker two weeks earlier.

I asked to see the manager and also requested to see a copy of the letter that had been sent to the broker, but I was told that the manager was in a meeting. I left a message for the manager to call me but she did not.

Having obtained phone numbers for the general manager and chairman of TIP, on Monday November 25, 2019, I informed them of my frustrations.

Both of the TIP executives assured me that they would look into the matter and asked me to give them some time to do so.

On Tuesday, November 26, 2019, I received a document via WhatsApp that showed that the letter and title had been sent to the broker on October 28, 2019. However, the document did not state who at the broker had been in receipt of the title and other documents and had signed for them.

On Friday, November 29, 2019, a WhatsApp message from the TIP manager informed me that he had been advised by the credit administration manager that the TIP letter to the broker accompanying the title did not have a signature. The manager asked me to be patient. I then asked him how I would be compensated for all of this delay, but he did not respond.

On Friday, December 10, 2019 I got a WhatsApp message from the TIP manager that said they had started the process to get a substitute title but he did not know how long it would take.

In the meantime, the storage fees for the vehicle are mounting and although the storage limit under the policy is $50,000, the storage fee as of December 6, 2019 was $203,000.

X-rays I did the day after the accident showed that I had muscle damage. As a result of the injuries I have difficulty moving around. As I have no car I have been using taxis and this is very costly.

I would appreciate your help.

GW

Dear GW

Tell Claudienne has been in communication with the manager and chairman of TIP Friendly Society about your concerns.

We note that you met with the manager and it was agreed that TIP would pay a portion of the storage cost for your car. It was also agreed that TIP would pay the rental cost of a car while they waited to get the duplicate title for your vehicle from the tax office.

However, on March 30, 2019 you informed Tell Claudienne that TIP had obtained the duplicate title for your car from the tax office.

We note that your insurance claim has been settled and that you have bought a car.

We wish you all the best.