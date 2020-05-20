Money replaced after intervention by Tell Claudienne

Dear Claudienne,

I write you this e-mail with a heavy heart as I am stressed, annoyed and overwhelmed.

On May 18, 2020, I tried to use my NCB Midas card to make a purchase at the Burger King restaurant outlet on Constant Spring Road next to the Texaco gas station. The transaction was not completed as when the cashier swiped my Midas card multiple times, the machine declined to accept it and stated that it was an “INVALID CARD”.

I was then advised to contact NCB to find out what the issue was, because I knew that I had money in my account I was puzzled by what had occurred. I tried to call NCB's customer care the same day but was unsuccessful.

I went to the bank the following day, May 19, 2020. However, due to the precautionary measures for COVID-19 and the long lines at the bank, I was unable to wait to enter the bank and make a complaint as I had to leave for work.

I revisited the NCB Constant Spring Road branch on May 20, 2020 to have the issue resolved, and upon checking with the representative it was discovered that $400,000 was missing from the account due to fraudulent withdrawals.

Based on the information provided to me by the NCB representative the transactions were done in the early morning between the hours of 6:00 am – 7:00 am each day, The transactions were as follows:

May 14 NCB ABM Hilo Portmore Pines St Catherine - $30,000

May 14 NCB ABM State Mall HWT RD St Andrew - $30,000

May 14 NCB ABM Hilo Portmore Pines St Catherine - $20,000

May 14 NCB ABM State Mall HWT RD St Andrew - $20,000

May 15 NCB ABM State Mall HWT RD St Andrew - $30,000

May 15 NCB ABM State Mall HWT RD St Andrew - $20,000

May 15 NCB ABM State Mall HWT RD St Andrew - $30,000

May 15 NCB ABM State Mall HWT RD St Andrew - $20,000

May 18 NCB ABM State Mall HWT RD St Andrew - $30,000

May 18 NCB ABM Shell Naggo Head St Catherine - $30,000

May 18 NCB ABM Shell Naggo Head St Catherine - $20,000

May 18 NCB ABM State Mall HWT RD St Andrew - $30,000

May 18 NCB ABM State Mall HWT RD St Andrew - $20,000

May 18 NCB ABM Hilo Portmore Pines St Catherine - $50,000

I have never used my card outside of Kingston, and I am the only one that has access to my card and PIN. The last purchase I made with the card was at a Total gas station on Shortwood Road on May 13, 2020 where I spent $1020. I filed a formal complaint with the bank and they came to the conclusion that it was my genuine card and PIN used to make the withdrawals.

The bank sent me a letter that stated the following:

“We acknowledge your complaint dated May 20, 2020.

You have disputed transactions reflected on your account, which were completed at an ABM. After careful examination of the disputed transaction (s), we have concluded that the transaction were done with the use of your genuine card and PIN.

Consequently NCBJ cannot consider itself liable in this matter and as such, we are not in a position to refund the monies to your account.

For further redress we recommend that you report the matter to the police, with whom NCBJ will cooperate fully in their investigations including providing photographs, as soon as they become available.”

This assumption by NCBJ is totally incorrect as I was never in St Catherine or at State Mall on those dates in order to complete those transactions. I have reported the issue to the police as recommended by the bank, however, that is a dead end.

I am requesting your assistance in any way possible, as I am in dire need of my money,

I am almost homeless because I am unable to make ends meet at this moment.

RP

Dear RP

Tell Claudienne has been in communication with NCBJ on your issues. NCBJ informed the column that it is unable to comment on your complaint “without the explicit written consent of the particular customer”.

We note that you forwarded to the column the e-mail you sent to NCBJ giving your “explicit written consent” for the disclosure of information about your account to be given to the Tell Claudienne column.

We see that a NCBJ agent has contacted you and that there has been an amicable settlement of this matter. You have advised Tell Claudienne that NCBJ has replaced the money that was stolen from your account.

We wish you all the best.

