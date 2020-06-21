More steps being taken to protect Brand Jamaica— Jampro president
says Jamaica is at the cusp of signing the Madrid Protocol
As Jamaican products continue to gain popularity abroad, Diane Edwards, president of the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (Jampro), said that greater steps are being taken to protect the intellectual property of authentic local products. This, she said, was to mitigate against increased counterfeiting activities globally.
Edwards, speaking at a webinar earlier this week, said that discussions are currently underway between her agency and the Jamaica Intellectual Property office (JIPO) to institute measures in this regard.
“We are actually in the process of reinforcing the ability of JIPO to be able to enforce internationally— trademarks and patents that are registered in Jamaica. We are on the cusp of signing the Madrid protocol,” she said.
The Madrid protocol is an international treaty, administered by the international bureau of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), which allows countries to apply for, obtain and maintain trademark registrations. By signing this agreement, JIPO will be given the right to enforce intellectual property rights in over 100 countries.
Edwards pointed out that that while steps are being taken to protect locally manufactured goods in the overseas markets, it is not without challenges stemming from existing limitations. She mentioned that currently the geographic indicator (GI) of a country's name cannot be registered and this has been one of the greatest difficulties in curtailing the decade-old problem of brand counterfeiting.
“Currently, you can only register a special type of product, for instance, Jamaica Blue Mountain coffee as it comes from the Blue Mountains [which is geographically located in that country]. It's a very difficult area as companies can create a jerk seasoning and call it 'Jamaican style'—that is allowed in the international market and there is nothing we can do about that,” she indicated.
The Jampro president said that the best way in safeguarding customers against this is for them to be familiar with the true Jamaican brands.
“We are focused on how we can develop our own brand as well as protecting and marketing our own brand. I think it is by enforcing the authenticity of what we have and helping people to realise what is authentic and what is not— that we'll be able to start protecting Jamaica's name and ensuring that only authentic brand are using that name,” she stated.
