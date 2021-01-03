Motor vehicle insurance claim headache

Dear Claudienne,

I am having a serious problem with an insurance company and I honestly feel and hope you can get me some justice.

On October 23, 2019 someone hit the back of my car on Mountain View Avenue. I did all that I was supposed to do in the circumstances – that is, I reported the accident within the specified time frame to both the police and to Key Insurance Company with which I am insured through JMMB, my insurance broker. I also got an assessment and police report.

Would you believe that one year later Advantage General has not honoured its responsibilities? I keep asking every two months for an update on my claim, however, I keep hearing different things. At first they said that their client had not reported the accident; I surmise it was on this basis that I was sent to get a police report over two months after the accident.

I found this to be a flimsy excuse because, based on the information provided to them, their client was not the driver of the car and the stipulated time under the law to report the accident had passed, so why would he do so now?

After I sent the police report to my broker I was informed that Advantage General was asking for pictures, and that was where the communication with them ceased.

My insurance company wrote to them in August 2020 but they did not reply. My insurance company has written to them more than once and the correspondence that was sent to them was copied to me. I have also e-mailed them but they have not responded.

The money owed is less than $200,000. It is not a lot.

I was informed by my insurance company to take them to court.

How do I get this company to honour their responsibility under the Insurance Act?

TT

Dear TT,

Tell Claudienne contacted Advantage General Insurance Company and on November 27 the general manager sent the following e-mail to the column:

“We are able to obtain a report from our insured and he accepted liability.

We will communicate with TT's insurers and brokers with a view to concluding the matter.”

You subsequently informed Tell Claudienne that your broker told you that they received an e-mail from Advantage General on December 1, 2020 requesting information that had been sent to them previously. He indicated that the information had been resubmitted to Advantage.

In response to a Tell Claudienne query, Advantage disclosed in an e-mail that it had received details of your claim from your broker on December 7, 2020.

“We will review the details and submit the Third Party Release in short order,” the e-mail stated.

On December 21, 2020 the Advantage General claims manager advised Tell Claudienne that the company would honour your claim. She said that the award would be sent to the broker on December 21, 2020.

Tell Claudienne has phoned you but your voicemail said no message could be left as the mailbox was full.

Please let us know if you have received the money.

We wish you all the best.

Have a problem with a store, utility, a company? Telephone 936-9436 or write to:Tell Claudienne c/o Sunday Finance , Jamaica Observer, 40-42 1/2 Beechwood Avenue, Kingston 5; or e-mail:edwardsc@jamaicaobserver.com. Please include a contact phone number.