MSMEs to benefit from formalisation

Micro small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) are being urged to become formalised to benefit from the Government's intervention to offset the impact of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This, according to the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries (MICAF) MSME Division, will be beneficial to their business operations, even after the threat of COVID-19 recedes.

More than 333,000 Jamaicans have so far successfully applied to the COVID-19 Allocation of Resources for Employees (CARE) Programme.

However, the division pointed out, not all MSMEs will benefit from the Government's incentives being provided, as they fall outside of the formal economy.

Principal director of the MSME office within MICAF Oral Shaw noted that MSMEs which continue to remain informal may face several disadvantages in accessing some of the Government's assistance packages, thereby limiting their ability to scale.

He added that some of the benefits flowing from business registration include access to more affordable and appropriate financing, access to the stimulus and rescue packages for COVID-19, and other incentives and opportunities for collaboration with partners for business expansion.

One of the basic legal requirements for formalisation is registration with the Companies Office of Jamaica, in accordance with either the Companies Act or the Registration of Business Names Act. Licensed to operate a trade and business as required under the Spirit Licence Act, Tourism Accommodation Act, and other related Acts and regulations is also critical towards the path formalisation, as well as, fulfilling all tax obligations.

MSMEs account for a significant number of the employed labour force and as such, the division underscored the importance of providing effective support to ensure that businesses survive the devastating impact of COVID-19, if the economy is to record growth going forward.

The assistance package put forth by the Government will benefit businesses with sales of up to $50 million, that filed taxes in the 2019-2020 financial year, and filed payroll returns evidencing they have employees. The relevant firms will be eligible for a one-time COVID-19 small business grant of $100,000 each, while small operators in tourism and related sectors are to benefit from a $1.2-billion grant package.

Among the offerings announced recently by the Government in the recent 2020-2021 budget presentation, are a $375,000 tax credit, and a $100,000 cash grant for MSMEs.

According to the Minister of Finance Dr Nigel Clarke, the aim is to minimise the tax burden on small, taxpaying business operators, and to encourage more individuals to become formalised.

“The structure of Jamaica's economy is largely informal. It doesn't operate on the basis of written, formal contracts, neither does it have an online option. It depends on people physically meeting for goods and services to be exchanged for payment. There is no working from home when you are a pan chicken vendor or if you operate a cookshop that sells to the office. Social distancing, as necessary as it is, therefore, disproportionately affects the informal economy,” Clarke said.

The MSME office was established within MICAF in 2016 to facilitate the development of a policy environment that meets the Government of Jamaica's vision for “inclusive growth”, with a vibrant MSME sector making a measurable contribution to sustainable employment and revenue generation.