NAYANA WILLIAMS - BUILDING SUCCESS FROM SCRATCH

She is the chief executive officer and co-founder of Lifespan Limited, which is located in Spring Garden, Buff Bay, Portland.

Since Lifespan began bottling water and trading in 2006, Q10's special guest this week Nayana Williams has been at the forefront, paving the way for the success of the company.

In Q10, Williams shares some of her personal goals and aspirations, as well as, other life experience.

Q10. How has COVID-19 impacted you professionally and your family?

WILLIAMS: Like many businesses COVID-19 has impacted me on various levels. Professionally it has strengthened my resolve and allowed me to make some tough decisions and I am now more grateful than ever for the team I have in place. I am eternally grateful for my family and their unceasing support as they continue to strengthen me in times like these.

Q10. Tell us about your family life

WILLIAMS: As a family we have been spending a lot of time together, and it feels great to spend and share this time with my family. I cook more often which I enjoy, as my family enjoys my cooking. This time has allowed me to put things more into perspective and for that I am extremely grateful.

Q10. What are your goals outside of work?

WILLIAMS: My goal outside of work is keeping my health and peace of mind in check. At the end of the day I just want to go home and relax with a good book or watch a movie or TV series with my family and enjoy the fruits of my labour. I enjoy art and I love to design and write, so those are also my other past times.

Q10. How do you define success, what drives you to succeed?

WILLIAMS: Success for me is happiness. Once I enjoy what I am doing and I achieve the required results, I am happy. Life is a state of progression for me, so when I can realise growth on every level and my team and my family are happy as well then that's the ultimate success for me.

Q10. What quote or mantra do you live by?

WILLIAMS: For every action, there is a reaction, and this for me is the same as do good and good will follow you. I live by this mantra.

Q10. If you were shipwrecked on a deserted island, but your needs, such as food and water, were taken care of, what two items would you have with you?

WILLIAMS: If I were shipwrecked on an island I would want to have my husband, my iPad with cellular and WiFi

Q10. What do you feel proudest of thus far in your life, and who has been your greatest influence?

WILLIAMS: I am proud to be a mother and a good example to my children. I am also proud to be able to create a legacy to leave behind for my children and grandchildren. My greatest influence has been my father.

Q10. If you were not the CEO at Lifespan, what would you be doing?

WILLIAMS: I would be a famous writer touring the world for inspiration and then shacking up with my husband in a secluded cabin in the mountains to write and enjoy life.

Q10. What lesson in your life has been hardest to learn?

WILLIAMS: The hardest lesson for me to learn was giving up on those who do not have the drive and tenacity to do better or to understand the power of gratitude.

Q10. Everyone knows that you are the head of Lifespan, is there one thing about you that the public should know?

WILLIAMS: I am someone who enjoys the simplicities of life so I can be the sweetest person, but I can also be the toughest and the most severe.