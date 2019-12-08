NCB appoints Cayman-based offshore investment manager

NCB Capital Markets (Cayman) Limited, a subsidiary of National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited Financial Group (NCB), has appointed Alessandro Sax as a portfolio manager in the company's Cayman Islands office.

Sax joins NCB with 12 years' experience in wealth management, gained in Canada and the Cayman Islands. He has spent the last three years based in the Cayman Islands working for a Canadian banking institution, where he specialised in discretionary portfolio management and wealth creation for private clients, cash management for large companies, and advising institutional clients on tactical asset allocation.

Sax is also a chartered financial analyst charter holder – considered the gold standard in international investment designations.

“The opportunity to join a dynamic, regional institution like NCB was too good to pass up. I am looking forward to bringing our chairman Michael Lee-Chin's approach to wealth creation to our offshore investment clients. He and I both believe that wealth should be invested in a manner that is aligned with the principles followed by successful wealth creators themselves. When clients come to NCB, they'll have the unique opportunity to be investing right alongside Michael. We focus on capital preservation over the long term, owning high-quality businesses bought at attractive valuations, while providing complete transparency to our clients,” Sax was quoted in a release.

Phillip Harrison, managing director of NCB in Cayman, welcomed Sax to the position.

“For NCB Group's high net worth clients in Jamaica and elsewhere in the region, we can offer a first-rate offshore investment platform, based in the Caribbean's leading international finance centre. Alessandro and the team are focused on preserving clients' wealth over the long-term by only investing in the highest-quality ventures. We are delighted to bring someone of Alessandro's calibre to the NCB team and look forward to introducing him to current and future clients in the coming months,” Harrison stated.

NCB (Cayman) Limited and NCB Capital Markets (Cayman) Limited are premier financial institutions that offer banking and wealth management services to international clients and professional advisors. NCB established a presence in Cayman in 1992 with an unrestricted trust licence and a Class B banking licence and is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority. Both entities are part of NCB Financial Group.