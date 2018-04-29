NCB breaks JSE records with $11 billion profit in 6 months

NCB Financial Group, parent company for the National Commercial Bank (NCB), has again cemented itself as the most profitable bank in Jamaica, posting record profit of $11 billion for the half-year ended March 31.

“We continue to set new records in our performance …we are the first institution listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange to exceed $10 billion in earnings for the first six months of the financial year and only two companies on the Jamaica Stock Exchange have annual earnings in excess of this number,” Group President and CEO Patrick Hylton boasted during the company's investor briefing on Friday where he announced the second quarter results.

“I am proud to say that we have built an exceptional business,” he continued.

Hylton noted that perhaps more important than the record half-year earnings is the fact that NCB has built a platform to sustainably continue on this trajectory. The results showed a 17 per cent increase over the $9.5 billion the company posted over a comparable period in 2017.

Still, year-over-year profit of the company showed a decline in growth moving to 9.4 per cent to total $6.4 billion for the March 2018 quarter compared to March 2017; considerably below growth of 28 per cent for the December 2017 period compared to December 2016.

Growth was also below an increase of 33 per cent or $4.7 billion NCB had seen for its year ended September 2017 comparable to the results of 2016. NCB's financials showed that the slowed growth for the March quarter was led by reduced margins in the corporate banking and insurance.

Group Chief Financial Officer, Dennis Cohen, blamed the reduction in margins on declining interest rates.

“The fact is that interest margins are declining and some of these business segments rely heavily on interest income. One of the things we pride ourselves on at NCB is the fact that we are fairly well diversified,” he told shareholders.

Cohen, in describimg the NCB Financial Group as “well hedged in terms of its overall performances”, reasoned that while there are business segments which will have challenges in declining margins, other business segments under the Group will benefit from macroeconomic dynamics. He referenced NCB capital markets, which he said, has capitalised on the changes in the market from the offering of more corporate bonds.

“It has allowed us to be able to better position and take advantage of the movement in prices in the bond market which has contributed to the benefits we see in our performance today. I note what has happened but I'd say the organisation is fairly well hedged in terms of its overall performances because there are units which will benefit from whatever market condition exists,” he said.

NCB's record profit was underpinned by a 22 per cent growth in revenues and $1.5 billion gain on acquisition of the Clarien Group. Net profit improved 17 per cent over prior year, led by increased demand and reduced availability of government paper which drove up investment securities.

Additionally, NCB's investment banking, wealth management and pension management business continued to perform well, demonstrating increasing importance of its non-banking business.

The Group now holds the wealth management segment as the main contributor to operating profit, achieving operating profit of $4 billion ­— an increase of 6 per cent or $1.3 billion, primarily from investment activities during the quarter.

Treasury and correspondent banking which have historically held the number one position are now second, despite increasing by 10 per cent during the year. The segment's operating profit increased by $3.9 billion.