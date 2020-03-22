NCB customer makes $38 million online transaction error
Tell Claudienne
Dear Claudienne,
I have been exhausted, battered and bruised by officers of two commercial banks that I have been communicating with about their poor customer service on-line-portal.
On January 28,2020, I wrote a letter to the manager of the NCB, Slipe Road, Kingston 5 branch, where I have an account. I hand delivered the letter myself to the manager.
This is what happened. A relative of mine asked me for some financial assistance. She sent me the details relating to the person to whom she wanted me to send the money and the bank to which the money was to be sent.
On January 2, 2020, I, through the NCB portal engaged in an on-line transaction in which I undertook to transfer $38,000,000 to the transferee/payee, from my NCB current account to his savings account.
I sent the money to account number 90xx which my relative had erroneously given me as the payee's bank account number and the transaction was recorded as being successful.
However, when we contacted the "payee", he had not received the money but my account had been properly debited with the amount. I later discovered that my relative had in error given me the bank's branch number as the account number and.in light of this the transaction had failed.
However, I subsequently sent the funds to the correct account number.
With today's advanced technology, I am at a loss as to why the two banks cannot locate and refund an obviously failed transaction.
To top it all I have been an NCB customer for more than 47 years, more than the average age of the members of staff of NCB.
At the time of sending you this email, February 24, 2020, it is now nearing two months and my account has not yet been credited.
I am therefore seeking your kind assistance in this matter
CJ
Dear CJ
Tell Claudienne contacted NCB in regard to your concerns and notes that you have informed us that the $38,000,000 has now been credited to
your account,
We wish you all the best.
Have a problem with a store, utility, a company? Telephone 876-936-9436 or cell # 876-484-1349 or write to: Tell Claudienne c/o Sunday Finance, Jamaica Observer, 40-42 1/2 Beechwood Avenue, Kingston 5; or e-mail:edwardsc@jamaicaobserver.com. Please include a contact phone number.
