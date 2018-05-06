NCB invests in Girls in ICT Hackathon to seek tech talent

As it builds out its technology edge, the largest and most profitable bank on the island now invests in the idea of girls as a force in information technology. National Commercial Bank (NCB) Jamaica Ltd, was one of the platinum sponsors of the 2018 Girls in Information Communication Technology (ICT) Day Hackathon held at The UWI Mona Visitors' Lodge and Conference Centre in St Andrew, on Thursday, April 26.

NCB's sponsorship of the Girls in ICT Day Hackathon follows the opening of its first Agile Lab and its broadened emphasis on digital transformation. The focus of the Agile Lab is to reduce the time for customer transactions through technology so as to increase profitability. And so the girls' Hackathon was a way for NCB to seek out talent to continue building its Agile Lab platform.

“Globally, digital technology is being leveraged to solve social problems, transform businesses and drive economic growth. Countries such as China and Estonia have transformed their societies [by] leveraging technology and are now contending with First World countries in many areas. At NCB, we have recognised that digitisation is the best path to transforming our business for the benefit of our customers. Jamaica too has the opportunity to leverage technology to leapfrog its current state. To do this, we need to grow the pool of Jamaicans in the ICT space.” said Chief Digital and Marketing Officer Nadeen Matthews Blair, commenting on the bank's support of the ICT sector.

The 2018 Girls in ICT Day Hackathon was organised by She Leads It Consulting along with Changemakers Development Ltd under the theme 'Safe Girls, Safe Future'.

The participants were asked to disrupt social norms through the use of digital storytelling. The female hackers joined pre-event webinars to assist them in developing a range of solutions through the use of animation, podcasting, video production, social media and mobile app development.

The event is a part of the International Girls in ICT Day initiative launched by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) in Switzerland. The initiative aims to educate and encourage young women to be proficient in finding and creating opportunities in the growing ICT sector worldwide.

Regionally this movement allows the empowerment of Caribbean girls and gives them confidence to pursue ICT studies and careers and foster a more dynamic technology sector.

In order to achieve a great Caribbean workforce for the future that is able to progress impactfully in the current technological transformation that is the Information Age, more women would have to get involved.

This year is the 2nd staging of the Girls in ICT Day Hackathon in Jamaica and NCB is proud to continue supporting the efforts to enhance knowledge and opportunities for Caribbean women in ICT. Westwood High School and the Northern Caribbean University (NCU) were the winners in the high school and college categories, respectively.