NCB profits significantly from Guardian acquisition

National Commercial Bank (NCB) continues to rake in mega profits, particularly from its recent majority acquisition of Guardian Holdings Limited.

NCB pulled in net profits of $21.3 billion for the nine months ended June 30, which translates to net profit attributable to stockholders of $20.7 billion, — an increase of $87 million over the prior year.

NCB recorded another strong quarter with net profits attributable to shareholders of $8.3 billion, based on its just- released financial results for the quarter ended June 30.

At its quarterly investors' briefing on Friday, NCB reported that the strong profit for the period was bolstered by the consolidation of two months of Guardian Holdings' income, coupled with the gain on remeasurement of the previous associate interest.

This amounted to $2.3 billion based on the remeasurement of the associated interest in Guardian Holdings.

In May this year NCB completed the acquisition of 74.2 million ordinary shares in Guardian Holdings, increasing its stake from 29.97 per cent to 69.96 per cent.

The net result from banking and investment activities for the quarter was $55.8 billion, a $6.4- billion or 13 per cent increase over the comparative period last year. The improved performance was driven by a $6.9 billion or 27 per cent increase in net interest income.

This arose from a 14 per cent growth in the bank's loan portfolio, the consolidation of Guardian Holdings, and the inclusion of the nine months' financial performance of associated company Clarien, compared to six months in the prior year, and net fee and commission increasing by 15 per cent to $1.7 billion.

The insurance portfolio grew by a whopping 218 per cent or by $5 billion. NCB attributed this phenomenal performance to its insurance subsidiary “benefiting from improved spread performance and changing mortality assumptions, resulting in a significant contribution to the net profit”.

Operating expenses went up by 41 per cent to $45.9 billion due to consolidation of Guardian and Clarien expenses. The bank reported that it has implemented “cost-optimisation strategies to ensure efficiency initiatives underway are successfully implemented”.

UPGRADE CHALLENGES

During the quarter NCB experienced challenges with the upgrade of its core banking platform, which negatively impacted its customers, partners and employees. The upgrade was supposed to have lasted for eight weeks but because of the widespread problems and challenges, the problems, while contained still persist.

The most perennial problems had to do with issues surrounding bulk payments (including payroll), which were resolved subsequently. NCB Group Finance and Deputy Managing Director Dennis Cohen told the investor's briefing that all issues with the platform should be resolved by the end of August.

He admitted that the experience regarding the upgrading challenges has been a difficult one for NCB, promising that once the challenges are sorted out “customers will enjoy a world-class platform which is user-friendly and secure.