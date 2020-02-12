NCB refunds late fee

Dear Claudienne,

On September 2, 2019 I used the National Commercial Bank (NCB) e-banking facilities to pay my National Water Commission (NWC) bill of $6,329.77. The due date for payment of this bill was September 10, 2019. The amount was charged to my chequing account by the bank on September 2, 2019.

It subsequently came to my attention that NWC was not paid by NCB by the due date, resulting in my NWC account showing an overdue balance as well as being charged a late payment fee of $250. NCB eventually paid the amount of $6,329.77 to NWC.

I have been corresponding with NCB since September last year requesting reimbursement of the $250 late payment fee, but without success. I have provided NCB with copies of all documents that they have requested, yet they have not responded favourably.

Their last e-mail to me on January 14, 2020, indicated that they are unable to proceed further and instructed me to take up the matter with any branch of the bank. This seems quite ridiculous to me as, after four months spent corresponding with the e-banking department trying to resolve the matter, I am being instructed to start the process all over again at any branch of the bank.

I am simply requesting a refund of only $250, which was incurred as a result of the bank's tardy service.

I would appreciate if you could take this matter up with NCB on my behalf and attach copies of the correspondence I have exchanged with NCB over the past months.

MD

Dear MD

On February 12, 2020 Tell Claudienne communicated with NCB about your concerns and was informed on February 13, that: “The matter was addressed and the customer's account reimbursed.”

We wish you all the best.