NCB reports success in resolving its system upgrade faults

National Commercial Bank (NCB) is reporting significant success is resolving most of its system upgrade faults that affected many of its customers back in May, particularly as in regards to online salary payments.

Following the system upgrade on May 17, most of NCB's business customers were unable to submit their salary files electronically, salaries weren't uploaded to workers' accounts on time as well as problems with online transactions.

However, NCB is today (Friday, September 6) stating that the problem with online salary payments has finally been resolved, noting “although salary payment issues were resolved by July 2019, we understand that some organisations are still experiencing difficulties. These difficulties are however not as a result of any remaining system challenges, but are as a result of the following: Business online banking work flow set-up, incorrect or inactive beneficiary accounts, files sent after the cut-off times and/ or insufficient available funds”.

In a notice to customers on Friday, NCB advised that if customers are still being affected by salary issues, they should first make contact with their employer/organisation to ensure that this is not as a result of the challenges outlined above.

BILL PAYMENTS

Since the upgrade, payments would take up to 72 hours to be reflected on merchants' accounts. “We have automated the dispatch of bill payments to the Jamaica Public Service, the National Water Commission, Digicel, Flow and C&W on an hourly basis. Bill payments to all other merchants will be dispatched on a daily basis,” NCB said. The bank also reported that customers are also able to add and edit their bill payees.

As it regards, viewing of accounts on online banking, NCB conceded “some online banking customers have not been able to view all of their accounts online, or have been seeing old or incorrect accounts reflected on their profile. We conducted an update earlier this week to resolve this; if you are still seeing incorrect/outdated information reflected on your account, please send an e-mail to ncbinfo@jncb.com.”

The bank added that it has made changes that will ensure that the status messages for online payments are accurate and more descriptive. According to NCB, “You will now only see 'Success' when the transfer has been accepted by the beneficiary bank. Please note, it may still take the beneficiary bank some time to apply the payment to the beneficiary account.”

According to NCB, “all issues with generating credit card statements have been resolved. We have since successfully generated all statements for June and July. If you continue to experience issues, you can request your statement via the online banking portal.”

WORK IN PROGRESS

There are still a number of areas in its system upgrade which NCB has still not resolved. These include online wires, increase in the 90-day transaction search limit, more detailed descriptions of transactions on e-statements to facilitate more seamless reconciliation and reconciliation of outstanding, erroneous and/or duplicated transactions.

NCB said it is working to address the remaining issues by the end of September.