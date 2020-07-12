Neil Lawrence appointed non-executive chairman of Growth-Tech

NEIL Lawrence has been appointed non-executive chairman of Growth-Tech Limited, one of Jamaica's leading technology companies.

Lawrence brings into his new role 15 years in commercial business and process management with several leading companies, including Digicel Jamaica and the National Commercial Bank. Previous to his new appointment, Lawrence served as Growth-Tech's chief executive officer. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Computing and Information Technology from The University of Technology (UTech), Jamaica, and a Master of Science in Computer-based Management Information Systems from The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona.

“A solid board of directors will see the company continue to advance and ultimately blossom into its full potential,” Lawrence told Jamaica Observer's Sunday Finance.

Growth-Tech Limited is a Jamaican technological company, conceptualised in 2016 with a vision for connectivity in Jamaica to be like oxygen — accessible to everyone, everywhere. The entity was formalised in 2017 with the initial objective to install Wi-Fi services in public transportation units as well as high traffic locations.

Growth-Tech signed an exclusive contract with the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) in 2018 to roll out Wi-Fi services across their entire fleet of buses.

“Personally, I am elated with the new appointment and look forward to leading the board of directors even further while continuing to advance our mandate of making Wi-Fi like oxygen — available to everyone, everywhere. For the remainder of 2020 and beyond, Growth-Tech is committed to serving Jamaicans and advancing the technologies that will create an easier life for all,” Lawrence said.