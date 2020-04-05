New board at KEY Insurance as GraceKennedy takes charge

A new board has been created at Key Insurance Company now that GraceKennedy has taken over management of the company.

Two members of the old board have remained on the new board — Natalia Gobin-Gunter and Sandra Masterton — with GraceKennedy Chief Executive Officer Donald Wehby appointed director and chairman of the company with immediate effect.

The change in the composition of the board should come as no surprise given the takeover by GraceKennedy, which was effected last month when it was able to acquire 65 per cent of KEY's shareholding.

The new board, announced on March 31, also includes (subject to regulatory approval) Linval Freeman, Kareem Tomlinson, Mariame McIntosh-Robinson, Rochelle Cameron, Herma McRae, and Kerry-Ann Heavens who was duly appointed as the new company secretary of the board, effective March 28.

Additionally, Key has advised that the former managing director of the company Sandra Masterton demitted office, effective March 24, 2020.