New executive for Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Caribbean

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Caribbean (ICAC) has announced the election of its board of directors for the upcoming term, 2019 to 2021.

Khalil Alli, director from Guyana, has been elected as the president while David Simpson, director from Barbados, has been elected as the vice-president.

The other directors for the 2019 - 2021 term are Gowon Bowe from The Bahamas, Claude Burrell from Belize, Andrea St Rose from the eastern Caribbean, Raymond Campbell from Jamaica, Michael Lutchman from Suriname and Denise Chinpire O'Reilly from Trinidad and Tobago.

Alli joined the ICAC Board as the director for Guyana in 2011 and served as its secretary over the years 2013 to 2017 and then as vice-president from 2017 to 2019. He is a member of the Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Guyana and served as its president from 2008 to 2011. Alli is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and is a partner with a public accountancy practice in Guyana.

Simpson served as president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Barbados (ICAB) from 2012-2014 and was a member of its council from 2005 to 2017. He joined the board of the ICAC in June 2015 and served as treasurer from 2015 to 2019. Simpson is a fellow of ICAB and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA). He currently provides accounting and other financial management advisory services to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Pierre was pivotal in shaping a vision for the ICAC and was thanked by the organisation for his invaluable contribution to its evolution.

“Formed as a forum for the advancement of the profession in the region, the role of, and the need for an ICAC has grown over time, in direct relation to the promulgation of legislation and international rules, regulations and norms applicable to our profession,” noted Alli in his inaugural speech at the recently concluded Caribbean Conference of Accountants held at the Pegasus Hotel in Jamaica.

“With eight member bodies representing just over 4000 members, we have asserted the position of the ICAC such that we are officially recognized as a regional body by the International Federation of Accountants, the World Bank and the other similar international bodies,” Alli further stated.