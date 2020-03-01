NHT makes returns payments

Dear Claudienne,

I am a former employee of the Ministry of National Security and I am having a problem with the National Housing Trust (NHT) which has denied my returns payment for the year 2011.

When I enquired from the NHT why my claim for a refund had been denied I was told that my records could not be found to process my claim.

The NHT instructed me to get a letter from the ministry stating my employment for the year 2011 and I requested, and got the letter on March 11, 2019. On the same day I got the letter I gave it to the customer service representative at the May Pen branch of the NHT.

I received an email from the May Pen branch of the NHT two days later which stated that the letter was sent to their head office in Kingston and that the process would take six weeks maximum.

However, at the time of writing to you (October 16, 2019) my application for the refund has still not been processed.

Every time I call the May Pen NHT office the supervisor keeps telling me the same story, that is: he has contacted his manager at the head office and “he is working on the matter.”

The year is almost finished and I am yet to get my returns so I would appreciate your help in this matter.

AG

Dear AG

Tell Claudienne has been in communication with the NHT about your problem. A second email from you in January 2020, informed Tell Claudienne that although a representative of the National Housing Trust had contacted you on November 11, 2019, there was still no resolution to the matter. In your January 13, 2020 email to Tell Claudienne you stated the following:

“I made enquiries between the 7th and 8th of January 2020, and to my surprise I was told that they can't give me an update at this time as the matter is still being processed. They said that they had gotten documents for me which indicated I was a member of the ISCF and not the JCF.

I find this very strange because at no point in time was I a member of the ISCF.”

Tell Claudienne sought clarification from the NHT on the employment issues raised by you in your January 13, 2020 email, and on February 12 the NHT said that they were working with you and the Ministry of National Security for a resolution of the matter.

On February 21 you advised Tell Claudienne that “I have now received complete payments on my NHT contribution returns.”

We wish you all the best.