NHT, NIS glitches solved by Tell Claudienne

Dear Claudienne:

I have a National Housing Trust (NHT) problem and I have been a contributor for over 20 years.

I applied for a refund of my contributions for 2012, but despite my getting updates from the National Water Commission eight months ago and giving them to the Compliance Department at the NHT head office in Kingston, they have still not updated my account for the six years that they told me are missing.

I have been making voluntary contributions to the NHT for the past eight years, without missing a single month and I applied for my 2012 refund as a voluntary contributor, from January 7, 2020.

But now, after almost four months, I still have not received my refund. The system says that my application is still being processed. I have spoken to several people at the NHT head office several times, and they cannot tell me when my refund will be processed.

As a matter of fact, three different officers of the NHT told me that they cannot find any record of me making any contributions for the year 2012, the year in question, even though I have my account showing that I, in fact, started my voluntary contributions in 2012. I have also spoken to an officer in the WeCare Department, who, on several occasions, assured me that she had escalated my issue to the relevant department for it to be resolved.

In principle, I find it very disturbing, that a corporate entity such as the NHT, cannot honour its commitments to its clients to be reliable and trustworthy.

I would appreciate your assistance in this matter.

DR

Dear DR

According to NHT COVID-19 has resulted in some changes to the work flow at the Trust and other institutions that partner with them to process refunds.

The NHT also disclosed that it has been “experiencing some system glitches associated with a switch to a new contributions database.

Tell Claudienne notes that you have now received the refund of the contributions you made in 2012.

We wish you all the best.

NIS OWES MY DECEASED MOTHER PENSION MONEY

Dear Claudienne,

I am seeking your assistance in getting payment from the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) in respect of pension money owed to my deceased mother.

In October 2018, I sent in a claim for the unpaid balance owing on my mother's pension account. My three siblings signed the request before a notary public in Toronto, Canada, and this document was submitted twice to the NIS. However, there has still been no response to my request.

To date, one year and four months later, I have not been able to get the payment from the NIS, despite numerous text messages, e-mails and visits to the office.

I would appreciate any assistance you can give in this matter.

OB

Dear OB

NIS has informed Tell Claudienne that on June 17, a check for CDN$257.28 was mailed to one of your siblings in Ontario, Canada. However, there appears to be a problem with the Canadian postal service, the NIS said.

Tell Claudienne has given you the cheque number, so please ask your relative to make enquiries at the post office.

We wish you all the best.

