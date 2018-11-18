No rebate from JN

Dear Claudienne

I reside in Jamaica. In 2012 I took out a home mortgage with Jamaica National. One of the requirements for getting the loan was that I pay a monthly premium towards the JN Bank Group life insurance scheme that was held with Sagicor Life.

At the time I had a Guardian Life insurance policy and was told it could not be used to cover the life insurance policy on the JN loan. However, four years after when buying a second home, I was given the option by JN to find my own life insurance provider.

When I proceeded to make enquiries as to why I was not given the option to use my Guardian Life insurance policy to pay the monthly life insurance premiums on the first mortgage, eventually in 2017 I was allowed to use it.

This is after paying approximately $140,000 in monthly life insurance premium payments to JN on the first mortgage, when all along I could have assigned my Guardian Life policy for the life insurance scheme premiums on my first home.

I requested a refund but all I received from JN was an apology. I was also told that the representative who advised me wrongly was no longer at the bank.

I would appreciate your help in having Jamaica National clear up this matter.

MSP

Dear MSP

Tell Claudienne has been in communication with Jamaica National on your concerns and note that the head of the Customer Experience and Service Recovery at JN Bank has contacted you.

However, after you discussed the issues with her you said that you still needed further clarification as to why you could not be refunded the life insurance premiums paid to JN on your first mortgage.

Tell Claudienne then asked the JN Member Ombudsman to address your concerns. We note that the Member Obudsman wrote to you on November 12, 2018 as follows:

“Our discussion of Tuesday, November 6 regarding your complaint to JN Bank refers. The telephone call of said date was primarily to provide an opportunity for you to share any additional information, which could be considered in investigating your claim for refund of Group life insurance premiums paid over the period 2014 to 2017.

It is our understanding that your initial claim to JN Bank was that you were not offered the option of assigning an existing life insurance policy to your 2012 mortgage, nor were you made aware that this could be facilitated.

JN Bank's investigation of the matter included a review of the files related to loans held by you. This investigation revealed your selection of Group Life insurance noted just below the option to assign an existing policy. This implied absence of a policy which could have been assigned and awareness of the option to assign one if it did exist.

In response to JN Bank's findings, you explained that your claim related to an enquiry you made after establishing a Guardian Life insurance policy some time in 2014 — about two years after your mortgage was disbursed. You indicated that you enquired of someone at JN whether the Guardian policy could be assigned to the mortgage and you were advised it could not. The employee was not named. However, JN Bank could find no evidence of said enquiry, and as such concluded that no refund of premiums paid could be facilitated.

You indicated dissatisfaction with the outcome of the investigation by JN Bank, and Claudienne Edwards of the Jamaica Observer referred your dissatisfaction to the attention of the undersigned [Member Ombudsman].

Investigation of Complaint A second review of the loan files was conducted by the undersigned [Member Ombudsman] over the period November 7 to 9, 2018. This included examination of the documents which informed the decisions by the bank, communication between the bank and the complainant, as well as other documents relating to the mortgage loans held.

While it was noted that in some instances, you could only identify the gender of the employee who indicated that the policy could not be assigned, we considered the likelihood that this could have been the loans officer involved in the 2012 loan. The officer, who is no longer employed by the bank, has demonstrated clear knowledge of the option available to members regarding assignment of life insurance policies. This is a normal procedure, which would have required no special discretion or escalation.

It is also noteworthy that the assignment of a life insurance policy to a mortgage loan requires assessment of the conditions of the policy in order to establish its suitability. Considered in this assessment would be matters such as adequacy of coverage, conditions of redemption, the willingness of the insurer to accommodate the assignment, among other things. No such assessment was conducted and no evidence of a submission for such consideration could be found.

Ultimately, since JN Bank did not require that the Guardian Life policy be established, and in the absence of any new evidence to support your claim, the decision of the bank has to be upheld.

Re Dissatisfaction with service provided by APF: In our conversation of November 6, 2018 you indicated dissatisfaction with the service provided by the named employee during the process of assignment of the policy to the new loan in 2017. It was mentioned that APF delayed the process by insisting on receipt of applicable fees. You promised to share the relevant correspondence related to that transaction. Any service gaps identified therein will be addressed in short order and as appropriate. By way of information, some e-mail exchanges between the named employee and yourself were shared with us by the Jamaica Observer columnist.

We are committed to providing superior service to our members, and we are grateful for your feedback which highlights opportunities to improve service delivery.

It is our hope that this investigation concludes the matter. However, should you have any evidence of JN Bank's refusal to assign the policy in 2014, we would be happy to consider same.”

We wish you all the best.