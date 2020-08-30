Non-performing loans worsening

Jamaica's banking system is now suffering from a deterioration in the credit quality, as new information from the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) is indicating that the country's non-performing loan situation is worsening.

BOJ Governor Richard Byes is conceding that there has been a slight worsening of non-performing loans since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. He argues the slight worsening in non-performing loans is to be expected given the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

This is particularly so given the loss of employment for hundreds of workers and the inability of many others to keep up with their loan payments.

Speaking at the BOJ's Quarterly Monetary Policy press briefing last week, Governor Byles asserted that “the financial system remains well capitalised, with adequate liquidity to facilitate the continued smooth running of the sector.”

In its Quarterly Monetary Policy Report (QMPR), which was released at the briefing, the BOJ admitted that the “economic impact of COVID-19 has adversely affected loan demand, more so consumer and personal lending than credit to businesses. Growth in business loans remained relatively strong at 16.9 per cent at June 2020, slightly below the growth rate of 18.2 per cent recorded in February 2020.”

However, for personal loans a more significant drop-off in growth to 10.7 per cent at June 2020 from 15.3 per cent at February 2020 was observed by the BOJ.

BUOYANCY IN BUSINESS LENDING AS PERSONAL LOANS DECLINE

This buoyancy in growth in business lending has been largely driven by increased demand for working capital as well as loans that had already been in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, the decline in personal loans has arisen because the incomes of households have been hit by the downturn in economic activity.

According to the QMPR, “growth in private sector credit is expected to remain low over the next eight quarters. Private sector credit is projected to grow at an average rate of 5.5 per cent up to June 2022, compared to a previously forecasted expansion of 5.1 per cent.

This revision remains in line with BOJ expectations of a fallout in demand but is marginally higher than previously anticipated in light of resilient growth in credit to some industries over the June 2020 quarter.

QUARTERLY CREDIT CONDITIONS

Overall credit conditions tightened marginally for the private sector during the March 2020 quarter, relative to the previous quarter. This was evident in lending terms for unsecured loans, in particular higher interest rates.

Lenders reported that they expected credit conditions to ease for the June 2020 quarter. This outlook reflected the expectation for easier credit terms for both secured and unsecured lending particularly for micro and small businesses.

There was a decline in the availability of credit during the March 2020 quarter, as evidenced by the Credit Supply Index (CSI) of 98.8. This contraction was evident in the supply of credit to businesses but there was also no growth in the supply to individuals.

The contraction in the supply of local currency credit made available to businesses was reflected in all industries. Some lenders indicated a tightening in liquidity as the main reason for the decline in the availability of credit while others stated that the increased risk posed by the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to reduce available credit.

UNEMPLOYMENT BLAMED FOR DECLINE IN PERSONAL LOANS

Respondents to the credit conditions survey say that the decline in demand for personal loans resulted from many individuals becoming unemployed due to the pandemic and would now be unable to access loans. The acceleration in the growth in credit demand by businesses in the review quarter was reflected in an increase in the growth in demand for local currency loans particularly evident in manufacturing, distribution, professional and other services, electricity, gas and water and entertainment.

In contrast there was a deceleration in the demand for foreign currency loans, which was mostly evident in the agriculture and fishing, mining and quarrying, tourism, professional and other Services, electricity, gas and water, and entertainment industries.

For the June 2020 quarter, lenders indicated that they expected a continued decline in the overall demand for credit, particularly by individuals and to a lesser extent by small and large businesses. This reflected respondents' expectation of continued fallout in income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.