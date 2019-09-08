Not everyone wants to be an entrepreneur (and that's OK)!

Millennials are gung-ho about starting a business. I mean, they are really excited about the thought of conceptualising, creating and running their own business, and somehow this has generally been accepted as the end goal and the real measure of success for the rest of us in the working world.

I have watched numerous friends leave jobs to start fully fledged businesses because they no longer wanted to work a 9 to 5 and offer all their 'hard work to someone else's success'.

I find that to be incredibly brave and commendable; people like them will form the foundation of our next generation of business moguls.

However, going to the Companies Office of Jamaica to register a business has never been a dream of mine. I have never felt the urge to leave my job to create a company that I would be tied to 24/7 including public holidays, weekends and vacations, in sickness and in health.

More people will think about creating a business than will ever start one. Further yet, more people will fail at entrepreneurship than will succeed. Anyone can start a business; it's really not that hard on paper, but maybe not everyone should. This is perfectly fine, also. Many of us have great jobs that are not only fulfilling but challenge us to constantly do more and be better. We are happy to support your budding business by giving the occasional 'like' and 'follow' as requested on social media. We cheer you on, buy your products and services that we really don't need, and revel in your successes yet, somehow, we are pitied for excitedly collecting a salary on the 25th of each month, having earnestly put in the work.

Now, don't get me wrong, I have not completely ruled out ever going into business for myself but I currently have no idea what that would be. Frankly speaking, the thought of voluntarily being so tightly wound around one particular thing is horrifying, but I understand that it is the dream of many to nurture a business from infancy — wholly steering its entire operations — to success, if you're lucky.

While doing research for this piece, I came across an article by a self-proclaimed “entrepreneur and online marketing expert” who, rather rudely, shared ways to identify if you're cut out for entrepreneurship.

Among the offensive indicators listed were “you prefer following orders”, “you don't like hard work”, and “you prefer working to fulfil someone else's dream”. Eh?!

I have worked in numerous posts in my approximately 10 years of employment and never have I enjoyed dimly following orders — I respect expertise, experience and reasoned instructions.

Never have I ever shied away from work, especially work I was passionate about. I come from a long line of blue-collared people; we know and value hard work, even those without commensurate compensation, and never have I ever considered following my dream, doing what I love and succeeding at it to be the fulfilment of another's vision.

In a previous life, I was a business journalist and interviewed dozens of entrepreneurs. I helped create, market and execute a programme that shone the spotlight on numerous young businesses, providing them with millions of dollars in technical support and cash. I also saw many of them fail massively, even with this backing. It's just not for everyone.

I said that to say, it's immeasurably easier to start a business and make yourself head cook and bottle-washer than it is to be promoted to same at a 9 to 5.

Perspective is a heck of a thing!