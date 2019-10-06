November deadline set for submission of arguments in LASCO/ Pfizer multimillion-dollar lawsuit

The Court of Appeal has given the contending parties in the long- running multimillion-dollar lawsuit between LASCO Distributors and international drug company Pfizer until November 20 to complete and submit their written submissions.

Already, the lawyers for LASCO say they have completed their skeleton arguments, which should be submitted to the court long before the deadline. LASCO's Chief Legal Officer Vincent Chen told shareholders recently that the legal team has prepared 10 volumes of legal arguments, which form the basis of LASCO's appeal against the November 2017 Supreme Court ruling awarding the company $273 million in damages.

Another local company, Medimpex, which was a party to the case, was awarded $5.3 million in relation to stocks that it had to destroy as a result of the court battle with Pfizer.

Pfizer was sued back in 2005 by the two Jamaican companies for preventing them from selling a generic form of the hypertension drug Norvasc.

Chin, who is an attorney by profession, is optimistic that LASCO will succeed in its appeal for a bigger award based on a similar case in Britain, where the claimant was awarded 146 million British pounds.

“We should get a substantial amount if we apply the current principles of that case,” Chin reasoned.

The long-running court battle has been set for hearing on February 17, 2020. The hearing is to take place over five days. The matter arose from an injunction granted to Pfizer in 2005, which remained in effect until 2012 when the United Kingdom-based Privy Council upheld rulings by the local courts in favour of LASCO and Medimpex.

Pfizer had contended that the Jamaican firms violated its patent when they started selling generic versions of Norvasc in the early 2000s. But LASCO and Medimpex challenged the matter in court and won.

The local companies claimed that they suffered damage when they were barred by the court order from distributing Norvasc. LASCO had asked the court to award it US$490 million in damages, but Pfizer countered saying LASCO should be paid no more than US$518,000 for the period it was not allowed to sell the drug. For its part, Medimpex demanded US$11.5 million in damages. However, Pfizer countered saying it should not pay out more than US$68,000 to Medimpex. In November 2017, Supreme Court Judge Justice Vivene Harris awarded special damages to the local firms but LASCO is appealing her ruling of $273 million on the basis that it would have been awarded much more.