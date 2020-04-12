OECS mobilises EC$1.2 million to fight COVID-19 in eastern Caribbean

With the number of cases around the world increasing daily, the onslaught of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to be a massive threat to the various sectors within the eastern Caribbean, and emphasises the need for greater collaboration and a progressive movement towards sustainable development among its member states.

In light of this, under the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Partnership Against COVID-19: Engaging the Region's Private Sector initiative, several businesses have provided funding totalling some EC$1.2 million (US $450,000).

These include Massy Stores, St Lucia; Sagicor Life (EC) Incorporated; Republic Bank; Bank of St Lucia and St Lucia Electricity Services Limited.

Resources will be distributed across the eastern Caribbean including medical supplies, educational programmes, purchasing of infrared thermometers, aid with lab testing, and implementing a COVID-19 awareness campaign across the member states.

The OECS commission also channelled resources through its Pharmaceutical Procurement Service (PPS) system — a proven economic strategy used by the commission for many years — in response to disease.

“The OECS was nimble at scaling up these activities under the PPS model to conduct swift mass purchasing of critical medical supplies to be distributed across the region. The system leverages economies of scale for the member states and ensures equitable availability and affordability of essential drugs for citizens, health organisations, and retailers. This mass purchasing helps both citizens and organisations prepare for longer periods of self-isolation and possible worldwide shortage of essential drugs and testing supplies,” the commission stated.

In addition to maximising the power of the PPS system, the OECS Health Unit has embarked on several integrated response approaches, one of which is leveraging the commissions' convening power to get chief medical officers to work together and take a closer look at situations that may be unique to the smaller islands.

Through this, the OECS was able to help the member states better assess and articulate their needs for medical supplies, human resources, and measures that are needed to curb the spread of the virus.

The commission also requested a supply for real time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT -PCR) laboratory equipment produced by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Austria, to tremendously boost testing capability within the region and provide quick turnaround time for results. The IAEA will also provide training for doctors and lab technicians, who will be handling and activating the RT PCR device.

While it is still very early days in analysing the true impact of the OECS strategy, OECS Director General Dr Didacus Jules noted some key lessons for future crisis planning.

“The first lesson is the importance of having a strategic mind shift that emphasises vulnerability to resilience. We define resilience as a multidimensional construct — climatic, environmental, social, economic, infrastructural, and psychological. Ever since the double whammy of hurricanes Irma and Maria which wrought devastation to several OECS member states, we have been redefining what resilience should mean for us as small island developing states,” he disclosed.

“The second lesson is the vital importance of a deep, functional integration among the OECS member states. This will ensure that there is policy convergence, compliance with vital international protocols, sharing of resources, and joint procurement of critical needs, and harmonisation of initiatives. This is a stark reminder that this pandemic presents some consequences of our failures, and we ought to learn from our history to strategically position ourselves for the future. Future-proofing is not a luxury — it is an imperative.”