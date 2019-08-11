Opportunity in chaos

The headlines this week have been anything but boring, but I will let you judge for yourself. Here are a few things that caught our eye from Europe to the US.

With all the mass shootings, it is difficult to focus on anything else, but other countries are experiencing their own challenges.

In Italy, the two-party coalition government that has been ruling since 2018 is at risk with the deputy prime minister (Matteo Salvini) asking for an election while the prime minister (Guiseppe Conte) is determined not to listen to him.

Unfortunately, the country's sovereign bonds have been hit as the struggle continues in the coalition. However, there is no guarantee that an election will be had, despite the calls by Salvini. The country has a very high debt to GDP ratio of 130 per cent.

What about the UK?

We all know that the leadership baton was handed to Boris Johnson, whose first act of business was to get rebuffed by the EU, however, his challenges were compounded when the UK reported the first fall in GDP since 2012 in the second quarter where it shrank by 0.2 per cent.

Fortunately, most forecasters are not expecting a repeat performance in the third quarter. However, there is a report that states that Downing Street has cancelled all leave for government advisers in the run up to Britain's withdrawal from the EU on 31 October.

This is important because it is to advance work on a “no-deal” exit from the EU, which is still most people's worst-case scenario.

On the US end, the ongoing trade war has brought about no end of pain to the stock market and everything from farming to technology. After China announced that it would suspend US agricultural imports, which would directly hurt American farmers, President Trump fired back by holding off on the decision to approve licenses for US companies to restart business with Huawei.

This could be a huge problem for Google, because Huawei has unveiled their own rival operating system to Android, which has been named Harmony OS.

Currently Android has an 80 per cent market share of the world's phones, etc — the competition from Huawei could spell big trouble for Alphabet (the parent company of Google).

On a lighter note, the farming troubles prompted by the trade war for American farmers has prompted some of them to jump ship and are now planting hemp (cousin to cannabis) in a bid to cash in on some of the current wellness trends.

There are many other things happening such as the ongoing protests in Hong Kong, which has shut down the airports and increasing tension in the Middle East.

What to do?

Never panic, there is always opportunity in chaos, it is worthwhile to examine the short-term trends in direct contrast to the long-term ones. As usual, keep some cash so you can take advantage of lower asset prices when the opportunity arises.

