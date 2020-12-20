Over 100 positions made redundant at RJR, as it completes reorganization exercise

OVER 100 positions, including five at the managerial level, have been made redundant at RJR (Radio Jamaica) Gleaner Commuinications Group, which announced the completion of its reorganisation exercise that will see its operations morphed into three newly established divisions.

In addition, the weekly overseas publications in America and Canada have been discontinued in favour of an electronic option. The reorganisation exercise, which was completed last Friday (December 11), was primarily driven by the negative impact of COVID-19 and the need for continued changes as the global media and communications industry continues to be transformed.

In a statement released to the Jamaica Stock Exchange, where its shares are traded, RJR explained that, “the exercise which was done over several months saw some positions being made redundant, impacting 107 workers, five of them being managers. In May, the group had reported that due to a significant downturn in revenues in some areas of its business, it had been forced to lay off almost 100 workers for 120 days. While there has been some improvement in the last few months, revenues have still not returned to pre-COVID levels”.

RJR emphasised that the reorganisation exercise was conducted with extensive consultation and negotiation with unions representing workers, with some of those talks taking place at the Ministry of Labour. The media group placed on record its appreciation for the sacrifice made by the workers and their unions.

BUSINESS UNITS REORGANISED AND REORIENTED

During the period of reorganisation, RJR made changes to several of its business units and approaches to be more agile, more competitive and more efficient. To this extent, the group operations have been morphed into three newly formed divisions.

The new changes will see the radio and television business of the group being managed as a broadcast division, with the print and online units now being managed as an integrated print and online unit. In addition, the group's technology activities have also been brought together in a technology division focused on the full digitalisation of the entire operations and the enabling of a higher level of digital output.

According to the RJR statement, “this focus has seen investments in new management, customer relationship and production systems that will improve customer tracking and servicing, provide data analytics to aid management decisions, as well as delivering data analytics to clients to assist in decision making. There has also been investment in new data management and publication systems to improve the consumer experience with our electronic publications, whilst increasing revenue-generating opportunities”.

NEW DIGITAL MARKETING AND SALES UNIT DEVELOPED

Given that tighter planning and elements of publication rationalisation along the lines driven by closer data analytics have improved aspects of print and online operations, RJR disclosed that a new digital marketing and sales unit has also been developed. This unit will accelerate business growth in The Gleaner's print and online business.

“The overseas publications have also been revamped, with a discontinuation of the weekly printing of newspapers in the United States and Canada in favour of electronic publications – with special printed and online publications being done around special Diaspora events,” RJR further disclosed. In the broadcast segment of the business, RJR reported that the local programming content strategy, which has served Television Jamaica (TVJ) well prior to and through the pandemic, will continue to be built upon.

The media group explained that “ TVJ is poised and ready to take advantage of the imminent announcement of the change from analogue television broadcasting to digital terrestrial television broadcasting in Jamaica.” The switch to digital broadcast will provide consumers with multiple high-quality television services from TVJ.

DIVERSIFICATION OF THE BUSINESS

Diversification, which is an important pillar of the strategy moving forward, is a continuing focus of the RJR group according to the report. To this extent RJR, at the end of November, took a minority stake of 10 per cent in the digital marketing company, ePost Caribbean Limited.

In addition, the group has increased its equity position in Jamaica Holdings LLC, operator of e-commerce business Gustazos, to 50 per cent. This increased share equity becomes effective this month.

In closing, RJR stated, “the group is confident that with this reorganisation and other activities, it is poised for growth and strengthening in 2021 and beyond. The RJR group comprises brands such as TVJ, 1SpotMedia, TVJ Sports Network, Jamaica News Network, Reggae Entertainment Television, The Gleaner Company (Media) Limited, The Star, Radio Jamaica 94FM, Fame 95 FM, Hitz 92FM, Power 106FM, Music 99FM, Multi Media Jamaica Limited and Gleaner Online Limited.