Pack smarter, travel lighter

Travel can be an incredible experience, and it can also be the greatest pain. If you have ever tried to travel with just the bare essentials, chances are you failed miserably and ended up looking like a throwback to a television comedy special trying to navigate an airport teeming with people while lugging an overstocked personal bag, carry-on, and awaiting a checked bag or two in the baggage claim area.

Travelling light is difficult for most people, especially those who fail to adequately plan.

Getting up at the crack of dawn to hurriedly shove items into multiple bags with little consideration to their necessity is pretty much how most of us prepare for overseas travel.

However, if you want to do it well and save on money you'd spend on checking in luggage, maximise space, and make the overall trip that much more enjoyable, your peace of mind begins here.

If you are an overpacker, prone to taking things on the basis of “just in case”, then this may be an unnerving process to reduce your travel “essentials” to basic necessities. And to be clear, this achievement of hassle-free travel, prioritising function over fashion, does mean you will have to make do with a much more minimalist wardrobe for the duration of your trip.

Pack with the intent of leaning more heavily towards your day-to-day style, prioritising clothing that can be worn repeatedly and for more than one type of occasion. If you are a jeans and T-shirt kind of person, then two or three pairs that can be worn multiple times throughout a week but be versatile with styling can be a great space-saver. It will always be easier to carry along a couple extra tees to mix in with your jeans than to pack additional jeans for another look.

If you are unsure what you will get up to during the week, bringing more short-sleeved shirts (we'd say four, max) and a couple long-sleeved ones is a great way to ensure you cover your bases.

It's also best to wear your heaviest items, such as a winter jacket if your trip is during colder months, than trying to fit them into a carry-on bag with limited space. Also, packing clothing which may be layered is a great alternative to toting around bulkier pieces.

Rolling clothing is preferred to folding if you want to maximise space and lessen hassle.

This works especially well for jeans and under clothing. Unfortunately, this does not apply to footwear (go figure), which means your key decider should be practicality and versatility. Pack no more than two pairs of shoes, and take those which are easiest to pack and most adaptable to the activities you will take part. Do bear in mind that you will also be wearing a pair so ensure that one is your heaviest and also as malleable to your style.

Go easy on the accessories and toiletries to save on space. Unless you can wear it (and don't mind removing it all at airport security if required) then leave it behind. Trim your toiletries down to the basics, as most things left behind can always be bought at your destination.

