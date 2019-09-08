Payment from US travel programme received after long wait

Dear Claudienne,

I am a student at the University of the West Indies (UWI).

In April 2016, I signed a contract with a company for the J1 Work and Travel Programme as I wanted to work in the United States for the 2016 summer period.

In order to be a participant in the programme I was required to pay the company a fee of US$1,100 plus US$200 US visa fees.

I applied for self-placement in the programme, as I had a sponsor.

After making the payment for the programme in early April 2016, I made several checks with representatives of the company to find out the status of my application.

I was informed that the documents were being processed.

In late May 2016, the company informed me my passport that I had submitted would not be sufficient as its expiration date would be in less than three months.

By that time, I had exhausted most of my funds in paying for the programme application and fees. So when I was informed that I had to obtain a new passport I could not afford to pay the express fee for it to be processed in a short time.

My new passport was therefore processed in the regular time frame and by the time I received the passport, it was too late to travel.

By letter dated June 20, 2016, I requested the company to refund me the monies I had paid.

I completed and returned the requisite form that the company asked me to complete to get the refund, and was informed that I would get the money within 90 days of submission of the request for the refund.

In November 2016, I was sent via e-mail a Release and Indemnity Form to sign and return. The indemnity form stated that I would be refunded US$925 and should submit my banking information.

Although I immediately sent the banking information to them, it is now three years later and I am yet to receive my full refund despite several calls to both the company and the educator who is the founder of the company.

On several occasions the educator assured me as well as my mother that the money would be refunded, but up to the time of writing to you (June 26, 2019), I have only received a partial refund of US$300. A payment plan was discussed but we (mother and son) could not get a date as to when repayment of the money would start.

In September 2017 the company uploaded US$300 to my account but since then, I have heard nothing, despite the many calls and reminders sent.

I am a third-year civil engineering student at the UWI and the US$625 owed to me by this company is desperately needed to assist in paying a part of my fees.

I am therefore seeking your assistance in this matter.

NOJ

Dear NOJ

Tell Claudienne forwarded your e-mail to the head of the company but got no response. We then communicated with an intermediary and note that the US $625 owed by the company to you was lodged to your bank account on August 27, 2019.

We wish you all the best.

NIS changing method

Dear Claudienne,

I worked at Alpart and I have been receiving an NIS pension for eight years. In April 2019 the NIS sent me a form that I completed and returned to their office. The NIS also informed me that as of April 2019, the pension payments would be sent to my bank account and that the NIS pension cheque books that I received would cease.

However, when I went to the bank, the NIS had not lodged the money to my account and at the time of writing to you (April 12, 2019) the pension payments are still not being lodged to my account.

Kindly check with the NIS office for me, as I need the money.

GN

Dear GN

Tell Claudienne checked with the NIS and notes that the payments for April, May, June, July 2019 have been lodged to your bank account.

We wish you all the best.