Payments back on time for Jamaican pensioners overseas

Minister of Labour and Social Security Shahine Robinson says the ministry's new system for making pension payments for Jamaicans overseas is now back to normal.

The minister admitted that there had been unforeseen delays in effecting the payments for several months, as the ministry sought to finalise a new payment process, which had caused discomfort to the pensioners.

“I sincerely apologise for this. We will spare no effort to ensure that this situation does not recur,” Robinson told the press covering her first Quarterly Press Briefing at the ministry, North Street, Kingston earlier this month.

“I am happy to report that the entitlements for the US-and Canadian-based pensioners were uploaded in August, with pensioners verifying the receipt of the overdue payments,” she said.

She noted that payments for pensioners in the United Kingdom and the “rest-of-the-world” have been uploaded and it was anticipated that they would have received their overdue payments no later than last weekend.

“We have been advised that all the issues are now resolved, and will now ensure that the payments due for September 15 are on time,” she said.

“Additionally, the pension increase, which took effect on August 2, 2018, has now been implemented,” she added.

Robinson was clearly responding to concerns raised in the press recently by these pensioners about the delays in receiving their payments.

One US-based pensioner, in a letter to the Tell Claudienne column in the Sunday Finance in July, complained that while she applied to the ministry in March, 2016, she was still awaiting her pension payment.

“I am writing from the United States where I am living. In March of 2016, I applied to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security for my NIS (National Insurance Scheme) pension. I was told that it takes about six months to be process. After this time elapsed I begun calling the ministry and until this day all I have received from them is the 'run around,” she wrote.

“In August of last year they told me that the cheque was ready, but that they only disbursed overseas cheques in October and April, and that mine would arrive in October, 2017. October came and went and so did November, December, January, February, March…and I have still not received the cheque” she said.

She added that she was told in March, 2018 that the cheque was still on the desk of the head of the Accounts Department.

“The reason they gave for the delay was that the ministry was implementing a new system for paying overseas cheques,” she noted.

Under reciprocal social-security agreements with the United Kingdom, Canada and the Caribbean Community (Caricom), NIS, an agency of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security disburses pension benefits, valued at over $600 million, to more than 5,000 Jamaicans living overseas. Pension paid to government employees overseas is also included, affecting some 800 “widows and orphans” pensioners and amounting to close to $100 million paid to some 800 Jamaicans living abroad.

Over 80 per cent of the payments go to Jamaican pensioners in the United States, followed by Canada with 13 per cent, approximately 3.5 per cent goes to the UK and approximately one per cent to Caribbean territories.

The ministry notes that the reciprocal social-security agreements are based on the fundamental principle that persons should be afforded equality of treatment under the social-security legislation of the countries concerned, irrespective of nationality or citizenship.

The agreement also seeks to eliminate dual coverage, as well as facilitate export of social security benefits.

“Once a person's right to a benefit is established, it is payable in the partner country or in another country,” the ministry confirmed.

The first reciprocal agreement between the governments of the United Kingdom and Jamaica came into force on October 1, 1984, followed by an agreement between the Government of Quebec in Canada and Jamaica on January 1, 1989.

The agreements seek to facilitate coordination of social-security programmes in order to protect certain social security rights earned by migrant workers, as a result of residence, insurance period or contributions, and ensure equality of treatment to persons who have to move from one country to another.