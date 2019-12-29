Paypal and Paymaster

Paypal through their Xoom international money transfer services has said that in collaboration with local bill payment provider, Paymaster, they have launched a fast, secure and easier bill payment option for Jamaicans living in the Diaspora to provide financial support to their loved ones back home.

Julian King, vice-president and general manager of Xoom said that the partnership will allow Jamaicans living abroad another way to provide family and loved ones with financial support.

“Through this new collaboration, Xoom users can now send money to cover everything from electricity to insurance bills without having to wait in line or fill out forms, and recipients can have the peace of mind knowing their bills are paid on time, usually in minutes,” he said.

General Manager of Paymaster, Nicolene Worthy-Donaldson also expressed elation at the partnership.

“For over 20 years we at Paymaster have prided ourselves on satisfying our customers' evolving needs through our nearly 200 locations in Jamaica and our e-commerce platform. We are excited to be partnering with Xoom, PayPal's international money transfer service and a leader in international digital money transfer technology, to offer a one-stop international bill payment service to Jamaica that will help provide persons living outside of Jamaica with a fast, convenient, and secure way to pay bills in Jamaica,” she said.

The service offered by Xoom is regarded as a fast and secure way to send money, pay bills and reload phones for loved ones in over 160 countries globally. Remittances serve as a lifeline for many people around the world and are used to pay for every day needs like utility bills, healthcare, and education costs, as well as emergencies.

Through the services offered Xoom users can pay bills for family and loved ones in just a few simple steps, by going to the website or by downloading the mobile app.

According to Bank of Jamaica statistics provided in a press release this service will be significantly beneficial to the country's economy which is driven by remittance inflow.

“Jamaicans spent a grand total of $227.7 billion in bill payments for utility and other services in 2016. With this new launch, Jamaicans living in the US, U.K., Canada and 37 markets across Europe can now use Xoom to help ease the burden their relatives face when it comes to paying bills back in Jamaica.

“Many of these remittances sent are used to cover costs for everyday needs such as electricity, internet, cable television, mobile and landline phones, water, and more. Now, with this new feature, Xoom and Paymaster are empowering users to directly pay bills for loved ones and giving Jamaicans an easy way to ensure their bills are covered,” the release stated.