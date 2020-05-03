Peart reacquires majority ownership of Bluedot
Larren Peart, founder and CEO of Bluedot Data Intelligence Limited, has reacquired SSL Venture Capital (SSLVC) Limited's 50 per cent shareholdings in the company. SSLVC originally entered the equity agreement with the data insights company in 2018.
According to Peart, the partnership with SSLVC was instructive and contributed significantly to the company's growth, setting the stage for the next phase.
“I want to thank the team at SSLVC for their partnership over the past 20 months,” Peart said. “In looking at the future and the opportunities for expansion we both felt it was the perfect time to fully empower the Bluedot team to chart its own course.”
He added that the company will be more targeted and agile in its business operations as it looks to establish itself as the region's preeminent insights agency.
Among Bluedot's short- to medium-term goals are expansion to other Caribbean territories, and growing market share through continued innovation and client satisfaction.
SSLVC Chief Operating Officer Anthony Dunn indicated that Bluedot is now at the forefront of data insights and has the expertise and the right leadership for continued growth.
Bluedot is one of the three companies in which SSL Venture Capital Jamaica has acquired equity.
Founded in 2015, Bluedot Data Intelligence Limited is a full-service market research, social media and data insights agency that provides critical-decision support services, data-driven strategy recommendations, social media optimisation solutions and management consulting services to a wide variety of clients across industries and regions.
Its client portfolio includes Government, corporations and NGOs and the agency boasts the Caribbean's first online insights community – Bluedot Comuna.
