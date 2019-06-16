Peta-Ann Townsend investing in herself, future

A side hustle is something that many university students are familiar with. Between paying for tuition, boarding fees, textbooks and groceries while trying to balance the “You Only Live Once” mantra, resources are always stretched thin for students.

For Peta-Ann Townsend, a third year marketing student at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, a side hustle was a must and the 22-year-old responded by launching Kloset Luxe, an online jewellery and accessories boutique at the start of the year.

“It's every woman's luxurious closet, but affordable,” Townsend said. “I wanted my peers to have an expensive touch without having to break the bank.”

Kloset Luxe offers stainless steel and sterling silver rings, earrings, necklaces as well as other accessories for women.

Townsend recalls that in the beginning she had to use her personal savings to fund the business. However, even though fairly new, she emphasised on how the business showed signs of becoming successful since the first day.

“My first sale was on the same day, I launched my business,” she said. “I was doing promotions on Instagram and I had an item that I had not yet made available for purchase but it was in a little section called 'coming soon' and a young lady messaged me a screenshot of the post, circled the specific ring and said she wanted that ring.”

Townsend prides herself on providing what she describes as “excellent customer service”. She added that while the goal from a business point-of-view is to make a profit, having a true passion for the service/products being offered is what “truly makes a business successful''.

Despite being a full-time student, Townsend said her field of study aids in the daily running of the business.

“Currently studying Marketing is my secret weapon as I'm able to conduct extensive research on my target market and adjust my ads to appeal to them,” she said.

Kloset Luxe currently only caters to women but Townsend assured that after research is completed, she would like to offer products to men, alongside launching an official website for the venture.

In being her own boss, the young entrepreneur said she heavily relies on good self and time management. As the business grows, she creates schedules that she religiously follows to provide balance in her life. She said that remaining focused is not always easy but she makes short-term goals and objectives that motivate her. She added that above all, support from family and friends have kept her on track.

“There are days, naturally, when I may not be feeling my best and they pick me up, brush me off and send me on my way,” Townsend shared.

Her advice to fellow young entrepreneurs or anyone thinking of taking that leap into entrepreneurship is that investment into the business brand is key.

“You have to spend money to make money. Investing in yourself and creating a brand for your business is what makes you standout amongst the competition.”