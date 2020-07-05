Pizza Please grab 'n' go boxes now in supermarkets

Grab 'n' go options from Pizza Please are now available at Lee's Food Fair on Red Hills Road and Loshusan Supermarket in Barbican.

Pizzas, alongside the restaurant's signature sausage rolls, can be found in the bakery and deli sections of the supermarkets.

“The original idea came from some of our customers who expressed concern in coming on the road and visiting stores. Nevertheless, they also said they didn't want to give up their favourite pizza so we worked out a way to reach them and follow-up on their requests. This was also possible thanks to the relationship that Pizza Please had with Lee's and Loshusan from previous times,” managing director Pietro Giuliani said.

“Our pizzas are baked fresh daily, as usual, then sliced, packaged and labelled in a box with a convenient window to allow customers to look at the product before choosing it,” he continued.

According to Giuliani, the initial budget of the project was $500,000 but the restaurant is considering expanding the operation due to numerous requests.

“Reception has been great, our customers are happy to find our products at their convenience while they visit their local supermarkets. We have received multiple requests, online and in person, to reach additional locations. We are working to reach more of our customers in Kingston and we look forward to fulfilling the many requests of those who live in other parishes as well,” Giuliani shared.

In light of the Government's easing of COVID-19 restrictions to allow dining at restaurants, effective last Thursday, Giuliani indicated that tomorrow, the pizzeria will resume dining for customers.

Pizza Please is located at Shop #3 Village Plaza, Half-Way-Tree.