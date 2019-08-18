Powerhouse speakers expected for CanEx Jamaica cannabis conference

Former president of Mexico, Vicente Fox is listed among a raft of powerhouse speakers expected for the fourth staging of the CanEx Jamaica Business Conference and Expo business-to-business (B2B) conference to be held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre from September 26-28.

Fox, who also attended the event last year, is the founder of Centro Fox, a non-profit foundation dedicated to serving communities in Mexico and Latin America.

Through his various business and community interests, the former Mexican president has been a high-profile and respected advocate for the legalisation of medical cannabis throughout Latin America. He currently serves on the board of directors of a leading United States-based cannabis publication advocating legalisation.

Founder of CanEx, Douglas K Gordon is promising a vibrant event featuring ideas for exploration in the expanding legal cannabis industry.

The event brings together professionals from across the world to share knowledge and discuss advances in the cannabis industry.

In 2018, the conference hosted over 1,500 participants from 23 different countries, and this year, the organisers expect even greater attendance.

“There are numerous opportunities for growth and investment in the cannabis industry and this conference provides business leaders, investors, cultivators, scientists, manufacturers, and other potential stakeholders with a platform to explore the global marketplace,” Gordon informed.

The global legal cannabis market continues to expand and the Caribbean is just starting to gain serious momentum. Jamaica leads in the Caribbean with yet another licence being issued last week.

Earlier this year, St Vincent & The Grenadines issued its first cultivation licences for the production of medicinal marijuana, and a number of other islands including Barbados and the Cayman Islands are coming on stream.

“We expect participants from more than 30 countries representing a rich array of potential opportunities for partnership and collaboration,” said Gordon.

“Our mission is not only to provide a memorable and robust cannabis conference in terms of content, but also to ensure we curate and present the very best of the Caribbean. CanEx Jamaica is going to provide stakeholders with a platform to engage, share knowledge, and build valuable relationships with other interested stakeholders.”

Earlier this year, CanEx hosted a series of cannabis investment summits throughout the Caribbean, presenting to stakeholders in Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago and the Cayman Islands, opportunities available for investment in the legal cannabis industry.

This year's CanEx Jamaica Business conference features more than 100 speakers and panellists, discussing a range of topics including health, wellness, legal, regulatory, and investment opportunities in the cannabis industry.