Preparing your home for a hurricane

When Hurricane Ivan battered Jamaica with gale-force winds, heavy rainfall and storm surges of up to four metres in some areas, for many, it was reminiscent of the much-dreaded Gilbert which devastated the country just 15 years prior.

In its wake, Ivan left billions of dollars in damage to infrastructure, the agricultural sector, and private, residential and commercial properties. Thousands of homes were affected, with many people forced to take refuge in emergency shelters.

But, with no recent encounters of such devastation to reference, many Jamaicans have become complacent in their preparation for the long Atlantic hurricane season which runs from June 1 to November 30 of each year. Planning and putting in the necessary groundwork, especially for your home, is of paramount importance.

Jamaica is prone to several natural disasters because of its location, geology and geography, according to the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), the government agency charged with responsibility to reduce the impact of disasters and emergencies on Jamaicans and the economy.

Hurricanes, because of their wide-reaching and potentially devastating impact, are chief among them. As such, it is imperative that serious consideration be given to protect life and property prior to and in the event of such a natural phenomenon.

The agency provides several tips that homeowners can use to safeguard their properties and ensure they are best-prepared to ride out the storm should the need arise.

Chief among their advice is to thoroughly check the roof of your house, hurricane shutters, hooks, and latches, and to do repairs where necessary. Racquel Morgan, educator and homeowner, agrees. “In my experience as a teenager during Gilbert, and having experienced Ivan and Dean (in 2007) where our roof was partially destroyed, that's the first thing to go. If it's not a slab (concrete) roof, then you need to ensure you check and secure it before a storm comes.” The ODPEM website shared similar information, encouraging tenants and property owners to “make sure that galvanised sheeting on the roof of your house is properly fastened”.

Of importance is that lumber or plywood be kept on hand to batten down windows and other possible points of entry or weakness in the event of a hurricane.

Additionally, people are encouraged to store large plastic bags and or sheets of plastic which can be used to protect important documents, paintings, furniture and other equipment from water damage. While these measures assist with protecting the contents within the house, shielding the exterior is as essential. Trimming trees that touch power lines or hang over the house or other small buildings in the yard will help prevent severe damage should heavy winds and rain break branches.

Exploring homeowners insurance should also be a viable option for those with a vested interest, as it can help to recover from losses and damages to a residence and the assets in it. Most such companies locally provide varying degrees of coverage based on the agreed policy, which may be useful should your house be impacted.

Above all, do not wait until the last minute to craft a plan and share with each member of the household. Disaster can strike at any time and, often, with little notice. If you are in an area that is particularly prone to the ensuing effects of a hurricane, flooding etc, then take heed and begin preparations now.