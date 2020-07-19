Prestige Holdings records massive loss in second quarter

The Trinidad-based parent company for TGI Friday's franchise restaurant in Jamaica, Prestige Holdings Limited, suffered a massive TT $ 16.2 million (J $338.8 million) loss in the quarter ended May 31, 2020.

Prestige manages the KFC operations, Pizza Hut, Subway, TGI Friday's and Starbucks franchises in Trinidad plus the TGIF location in Jamaica.

As one of the firms more directly hit by the COVID-19 enforced curfews, stay-at-home orders, social distancing, and reduced opening hours, Prestige's second quarter gave a glimpse into these enforcements effects on the group's operations.

This came in the form of a 51 per cent reduction in revenue over the prior quarter, which totalled TT $ 137 million.

Restaurants were closed for 34 days in Trinidad and partially shuttered in Jamaica as both Governments aimed to reduce the possible spread of COVID19. Restaurants have since reopened with dine-in being allowed once again in both countries.

As a result of the second-quarter disruption, Prestige's six months results reflected a 20 per cent reduction in revenue and 150 per cent decline in the bottom line, which was a TT $ 8 million loss (J $167 million).

Total assets for the company were up by 51 per cent from the prior quarter to TT $ 787.1 million, mainly due to the implementation of the International Financial Reporting System (IFRS) 16, which resulted in a right of use asset TT$264.1 million.

Total liabilities also grew by 113 per cent to TT $487.6 million, driven by the recognition of lease liabilities from IFRS 16.

In a call with Prestige's Chief Financial Officer Marlon Danglade, it was revealed that the TGI Friday's location in Jamaica was closed in early April and was only reopened on June 18 after government restrictions became more relaxed.

Although unable to discuss the location's financial impact, Danglade did point out that there were no layoffs during the quarter. Seating capacity has been kept at the appropriate levels as prescribed by the Jamaican Government to get business going again at that location.

TGIF in Jamaica has partnered with 7Krave to make delivery orders for customers who still want to order meals from the location. Due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID 19, the company has not made any forward-looking statements regarding the food industry's potential recovery.

However, Danglade remained confident that there will be recovery in the sector once there is no new outbreak. “We have seen some uplift but continue to hope that there is no spike in cases again as the Government might repeat what they did by closing the restaurants,” Danglade said.