Pricing makes perfect

The Jamaican investment landscape has changed a lot in the last few years. Now more than ever before, there are options galore for your money.

While there has been a lot of focus on the local stock market and this is for good reason, especially since there have been numerous Initial Public Offerings (with more on the horizon), that's still not the only game in town.

I would like to focus on corporate/commercial papers in this article.

Jamaica is fortunate that we are experiencing relatively low interest rates, as this is the perfect environment for Commercial Paper Offerings to thrive. A Corporate Paper/Commercial Paper Offering is a financial instrument used by companies to borrow money, usually from institutions or individuals, in contrast to sovereign or government paper when the government is entity borrowing.

In high interest rate regimes, corporate paper is hard to come by because rates are prohibitively high. However, our current environment has given birth to a plethora of offerings.

It is nothing like the stock market, where you have high visibility, sometimes the only way you know what is being offered is if you do business with that financial institution or if your friend forwarded the e-mail from the institution to you.

Who sets the price?

Typically, the financial institution will be approached by the borrowing company and they will hash out terms, for example, how many years do they wish to borrow for? How much money is required? What will the money be used for and how will it be repaid? These are the basic questions.

The price or the rate is tricky to determine for several reasons. The company is going to seek the lowest price/rate, while the financial institution must price the paper so that it is attractive to borrowers.

If it is priced too low there will be no take-up, which can embarrass the institution and upset the borrower.

Similarly, pricing it too high can make the investors wonder if the company is in trouble.

So, determining the rate will require a look at comparable deals to assess the rate that will serve the needs of both the borrower and the financial institution.

We looked at the two main parties, but the investor plays an even larger role. It is the investor's decision as to whether to participate/lend their money to the specific company or not.

This is particularly important when most of the issues are priced in a very similar range, despite major differences in the risk profile. This makes the investor's job a lot harder. They have to take a careful look at the specific company, and make sure they are being compensated appropriately for the risk taken.

In a general way, it is important to understand the dynamics of investing in corporate paper. The major factor has to be liquidity. It is really difficult to get back your money before the maturity date, unless the financial institution has explicitly made provisions.

However, even when provisions are made, it is likely to be at a fairly steep discount, which means you may lose some of your principal. Ensuring you have adequate liquid investments is the key when investing in corporate paper.

The major benefit in the past was the very attractive rates that corporate papers would pay. However, to determine attractiveness, it is not enough to compare it to government paper. There are other comparable investments which include, most notably, bonds.

Therefore, it is worth your while to investigate the other investment options before making your decision. Like any investment class, it is important to have a diversified portfolio in terms of companies, as well as the right asset allocation for your investment goals.