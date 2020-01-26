Principal to receive pension

Dear Claudienne

I was principal of a prominent rural high school for a number of years and resigned from the post in 1994.

After I resigned the job of principal, I was appointed head of another Ministry of Education (MOE) agency.

At the time of writing to you (2017), I am now 66 years old. However in 2014, three years ago, I applied to the MOE for my retirement benefits.

For nearly three years the ministry could not find my file, but it was finally found this year (2017).

I am in urgent need of my pension, so could you kindly find out from the ministry for me when my file will be sent to the Ministry of Finance (MOF) for my pension benefits to be calculated and paid.

I believe that the ministry should EXPEDITE the processing of my file as for three years they apparently misplaced it, and it could not be found.

Thanking you.

SK

Dear SK

Tell Claudienne first contacted the Ministry of Education's Accounts Unit about your issues in October 2017, but for several months the supervisor said that the office attendant was “searching in the archives for the cards and binders” of your service to the MOE.

In May 2018 the Pensions Department of the ministry informed the column that processing of your file had been completed and would be sent to the Ministry of Finance for your pension benefits to be determined.

However, it was some 20 months later, December 2019, before the Pension Administration Unit of the MOF finally signed off on your pension benefits and instructed the accountant general in regard to the pension payments you should receive.

The Public Relations Unit of the MOF said the protracted period of time it took the Pension Administration Unit to process your pension benefits was a result of several clarifications the auditor needed the computation unit to provide prior to the approval. This procedure resulted in the MOF having to return your file to the Education Ministry at least three times for certain issues to be cleared up to the satisfaction of the MOF auditor.

One of the issues of concern to the auditor was in regard to the overlap between the date you stopped teaching and the date you were seconded to the other MOE institution.

However, the Education Ministry said there was no overlap. The MOE has pointed out that you were on unpaid leave in the interim period before taking up the new appointment at the other MOE agency. They have scanned and sent the relevant documents to the MOF to prove that you were not overpaid.

Tell Claudienne notes that in December 2019, the Finance Ministry notified you of your pension benefits. We see that you are also in communication with the accountant general and that they have informed you that you will begin to receive your benefit in another seven to eight weeks.

We wish you all the best.

$900,000 BILL FROM NATIONAL WATER COMMISSION

Dear Claudienne

The National Water Commission (NWC) has written me a final notice for action in court for an overdue water bill amounting to nearly $900,000. However, I don't have that kind of money.

I rented my property for two years and it was during the rental period that this huge bill was incurred.

I don't understand how one person's water supply is disconnected for $10,000 and another person's bill is allowed by the NWC to run into hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Could you advise me as to what I should do as I am a poor person.

GN

Dear GN

Tell Claudienne has been in communication with you and notes that you followed the column's recommendation and were able to make an agreement with the NWC to make the payments over a period of time.

We wish you all the best.

Have a problem with a store, utility, a company? Telephone 876-936-9436 or cell 876-484-1349 or write to: Tell Claudienne c/o Sunday Finance, Jamaica Observer, 40-42 1/2 Beechwood Avenue, Kingston 5; or e-mail:edwardsc@jamaicaobserver.com. Please include a contact phone number.