Problem with Flow solved

Dear Claudienne:

My company is having a problem with the Flow/C&W Business Unit.

Since the decline and subsequent lockdown of my business in March 2020 due to the advent of COVID 19, we embarked on a cost- reduction exercise in an effort to save our company and be able to continue paying our employees.

Part of the measures included a reduction in costs of telephone lines due to the fact that these would no longer be in use if the offices were closed.

As such, on April 30 2020 we made a formal written request to Flow to have two landlines and five CUG numbers suspended.

To date (September 13, 2020), after numerous emails, telephone calls both to our account manager and others at Flow we have still not had the matter resolved.

In terms of redress, we are seeking your assistance to have the specified numbers in the CUG and landlines suspended and the relevant credit applied to our accounts for the amounts that we are still being billed for and for which full payments have been made for the past five months.

It is anticipated that the business will remain dormant until possibly early 2021, at best. We cannot afford to continue paying for a service that is not being used.

Attached is a copy of correspondence sent to Cable & Wireless and a copy of the latest CUG bill showing no adjustments made.

GM

Dear GM

Tell Claudienne contacted Flow and notes that the issues you complained about have been resolved.

You sent Tell Claudienne the following email:

“I write to update you on the matter for which we sought your assistance to do with [C&W Business]/Flow with our request for suspension of services. Firstly, I wish to thank you for your assistance so far on the matter.

Today (November 20, 2020) we finally received a mail indicating that a credit has been applied to the two landlines referenced in our letter requesting suspension.”

We wish you all the best.

