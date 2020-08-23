Problems with Digicel Play solved after many years

Dear Claudienne,

Thanks for speaking with me a couple days ago. As discussed, please see below communication thread with Digicel Play re—my captioned account.

“Dear Sirs:

I refer to my recent call to your technical department where once again I made an attempt to get my phone service to work, which had been dysfunctional for over two years. The issues then included calls not registering on the phone, that is, people would be calling and the phone would not ring, and I would be speaking to others and they would not hear me or vice versa. The last such attempt in 2018 left me very frustrated after many attempts just to get someone from your technical department to visit my address and check the actual phone and or modem to determine whether they were functioning as they should.

No one came to do a physical check; instead they kept doing only remote checks, and would each time respond that everything was in order at their end, so the fault would have to be with the phone, which I may need to replace. I was not convinced of this because I subsequently tried other phones, and the issue persisted, and after many months of trying to resolve same, I frankly moved on, and chose instead to incur the additional costs by using my cellphone to make all my calls.

Since the recent COVID-19 fallout in the economy, I have had to take a decision to be more financially astute, and decided to cut down on my cellphone expenses. In doing so, I also decided to make another attempt with the Digicel Play technical department, and to insist that someone this time visit my address and rectify the matter. After much effort and insistence, this was finally done, and my effort paid off, as it was determined by the technical agent upon close inspection that the modem was indeed faulty and needed to be changed. My phone service is now back up and operational.

You will agree that the DigiPlay service entailed three different aspects: Internet, cable, and phone. For the period (over two years) I was without the phone service, I still continued to make the same monthly payments stipulated in my original contract with Digicel Play. Therefore, in light of what I just shared, I do believe that I am due a rebate from your company for the period that I was without the phone service.

I anticipate your prompt attention to this issue, and crave your cooperation in rectifying this anomaly.

After Digicel made me an offer I requested them to put their offer in writing. It took almost two months for them to send me the following e-mail:

“ You were contacted today by a member of our management team in relations o your complaint made to the Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) regarding Digicel Account No xxx. We appreciate you as a valuable customer and it is never our intention to cause our customer any distress.

You were proposed with the following:

On May 11, 2020, you were offered a rebate of $400-plus tax for each month's lack of phone service. You had flatly refused the offer as being absolutely inadequate based on the monthly subscription payments you have made over the period. A follow-up call was made on the said day, with another offer of $800-plus tax. Again you flatly refused this offer, as based on your calculation the refund should be closer to $1,500-plus tax since you have been paying for three services.

A final offer was made on June 17,2020, which included a write-off of $1,500 inclusive of tax for the lack of the phone service for the two (2) years period which is $36,000. You were advised that same would be added to your account once accepted as we are unable to provide same in cash form.

We asked that you provide us with an update of your decision via e-mail on or before 5 pm on July 8, 2020.

Thanks for making it Digicel.”

In my acceptance of their offer of compensation I stated the following:

“My decision to accept your final offer of $1,500 (excluding tax paid) for the over two years' loss of phone service, was made in the interest of time, and to conclude this matter in the quickest possible time as I remain resolute that I should receive way more.

2. Payment Method —I had indicated to your agent, that the only payment form that I would be willing to accept from Digicel Play is cash, preferably deposited directly to my bank account, details for which are as follows…”

The last time I heard from the company, which had promised to keep in touch with me, was about the June 17, 2020. I even called the head office and left a message for the agent to call me without success. I have heard nothing further from the company pertaining to the sum now due to me.

I would highly appreciate your usual help in bringing a prompt resolution to this unfortunate situation.

PW

Dear PW

Tell Claudienne has been in communication with Digicel in regards to your issues. You have informed us that an agent of the company has met with you and gave you the rebate in cash.

We wish you all the best.

