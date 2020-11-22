Problems with pensions

Dear Claudienne:

When my husband died in June 2006, I was informed that by law I am qualified to receive widows' pension from the Government.

With the assistance of my son, my application for the widows' pension was sent to the Jamaica Government Pensioners Association ((JGPA) at the Ministry of Finance Complex at 30 National Heroes' Circle.

In June 2019, the JGPA advised me by letter that my widows' pension documents had been sent to the Pensions Unit of the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

I am upset and dissapointed that a year has passed since my application for the pension was submitted to the MOF Pensions Unit but until now I have not received even an advanced payment cheque, bearing in mind that I am 79 years old.

I would appreciate your help in this matter

Dear SE:

The Pensions Unit of the MOF has advised Tell Claudienne that you are not eligible to receive a widows' pension. The Pensions Unit said that you were sent a letter on June 21, 2010. A copy of the letter mailed to you was e-mailed to Tell Claudienne. The letter captioned “ELIGIBILITY FOR WIDOWS' PENSION” is as follows:

“Reference is made to your letter dated March 25, 2019 regarding the captioned subject. This serves to inform that you are not eligible for a widow's pension in accordance with the Pensions (Civil Service Family benefits) Act as your husband, the late LE did not contribute to the scheme during his period of service.

The delay in replying is regretted.”

From your complaint to Tell Claudienne it appears that you did not get the letter that informed you that you were not eligible for the widow's pension. Tell Claudienne would have liked to speak with you but your complaint did not include a telephone number for you or your son. The column asked the JGPA for your telephone number but on checking they said that they did not have it.

We wish you all the best.

OUTSTANDING NIS PENSION

Dear Claudienne:

Please see information re my pension application to National Insurance Scheme (NIS) in November 2019.

Could you kindly check with NIS for me, as I need to know if my claim has been processed and when I will hear from them.

Dear ES

The NIS Claims Department said that they received your claim for processing on the August 18, 2020. It has been processed, and we note that at the end of October, 2020, the Accounts Department put the retroactive payment due to you in your bank account.

We wish you all the best.

