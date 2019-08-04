Producers Price Index — June 2019
As at June 2019, the Producer Price Index for the mining and quarrying industry decreased by 0.5 per cent which is the latest report according to the Producer Price Index Bulletin.
In making the report public, the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) noted that the fall in the index resulted mainly from a 0.5 per cent decline in the index for some other major groups such as bauxite mining and alumina processing.
The index for the manufacturing industry registered a decrease of 1.5 per cent. This was mainly attributed to a 9.9 per cent decrease in the index for the major group “refined petroleum products”. This decrease was however, tempered by increases in the index for the major groups 'rubber & plastic products', up by 11.2 per cent and “food, beverages and tobacco” which went up by 0.2 per cent.
For the 2019/2020 fiscal year-to-date, the index for the “mining and quarrying” industry recorded an increase of 3.9 per cent, while the index for the “manufacturing” industry fell by 0.8 per cent.
The point-to-point movements for the period June 2018 to June 2019 also reflected a decrease of 15.2 per cent in the index for the “mining and quarrying' industry. While on the other hand, the index for the “manufacturing” industry increased by 2.5 per cent due to upward movements in the index for the major groups “food, beverages and tobacco”, which saw a 3.4 per cent jump and “refined petroleum products” a -4.8 per cent.
