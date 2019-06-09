Promotions at Digicel

Digicel today announced four key executive promotions to bolster its team, as the company continues its rapid deployment of the next wave of innovation that fits the changing needs of its customers.

Brian Bennett-Easy, previously general manager for Digicel Business, assumed the role of chief operating officer (COO) on June 1, 2019. On that date, Darragh Fitzgerald Selby was promoted to the role of general manager for Digicel Business, having served as sales director for four years.

In his expanded leadership role, Bennett-Easy's operational responsibilities will incorporate Digicel Business, Customer Care, Technical Operations and Facilities Management.

“Brian is a natural to capitalise on our growth momentum and customer-centric product development across these lines of business. Darragh complements this, bringing his over 20 years' expertise in customer-centric ICT innovation and strategy for business of all sizes,” commented CEO of Digicel Jamaica, Justin Morin, via news release.

Delroy Anderson has been appointed general manager for Digicel Home Fibre and TV division, and will be instrumental to expanding Internet access, while delivering new and more powerful entertainment experiences to customers.

Former director of Innovation and Enterprise Solutions for Digicel Business, Ative Ennis, will lead product development and will drive an improved customer experience in his new role as commercial director (B2B) for Digicel Business.

Morin stated, “Ative will add his significant experience in business technology modernisation to help companies leverage their data assets for profitability. Delroy has been instrumental to developing a truly unbeatable fibre-to-the-home service for our customers to experience the speed and benefits of a new phase of Internet connectivity. Together, they will strengthen our leadership team as we work to deepen our relationship with our customers.”

These appointments follow on the heels of Digicel's upgrade and expansion of its superfast LTE network across Kingston and St Andrew, and parts of St. Catherine and Clarendon. Having made these significant strides, Digicel plans to roll out LTE service to even more communities as the company moves towards 100 Internet penetration.