PROVEN suspends share offer
As a result of the heightened disruption triggered by the intensification of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, PROVEN Investments Limited has suspended its additional public offering of shares, with effect from Friday, March 13.
“We are extremely mindful of the current environment amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. We support and encourage the focus on our health, family, and nation, as we all prepare to manage the national and global impact. We urge everyone to stay safe, continue to exercise sound responsibility within your homes, work and communities. Jamaica will pull through; let us now demonstrate our strong resilience that we are known for — then we will talk business soon,” Christopher Williams, president and CEO of PROVEN Management Limited said in advising of the decision.
Refunds of subscription amounts already paid will be made to investors in accordance with the refund information provided and outlined in the prospectus.
PROVEN noted that actions have been taken to notify the relevant regulators and partners and further updates will be provided in the event that circumstances change.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy