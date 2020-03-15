PROVEN suspends share offer

As a result of the heightened disruption triggered by the intensification of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, PROVEN Investments Limited has suspended its additional public offering of shares, with effect from Friday, March 13.

“We are extremely mindful of the current environment amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. We support and encourage the focus on our health, family, and nation, as we all prepare to manage the national and global impact. We urge everyone to stay safe, continue to exercise sound responsibility within your homes, work and communities. Jamaica will pull through; let us now demonstrate our strong resilience that we are known for — then we will talk business soon,” Christopher Williams, president and CEO of PROVEN Management Limited said in advising of the decision.

Refunds of subscription amounts already paid will be made to investors in accordance with the refund information provided and outlined in the prospectus.

PROVEN noted that actions have been taken to notify the relevant regulators and partners and further updates will be provided in the event that circumstances change.