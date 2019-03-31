Purity expands line with gluten free products
CONSOLIDATED Bakeries (Jamaica) Limited, manufacturer of the Purity and Ms Birdie line of products, has expanded its portfolio of products with a new line of reduced gluten and no-gluten-added products made from cassava flour.
The products are expected to be on supermarket shelves later this year under the line FIRST, which is a cassava bread made of wholly Jamaican input as well as chocolate; and banana flavoured N'UFFINS – a play on the fact that no gluten will be added to the muffins.
Last week, Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Audley Shaw lauded the efforts of the manufacturer during a courtesy call at his New Kingston offices by the company.
“This is truly an impressive move which also demonstrates the sort of innovative thinking that we need,” Shaw said.
Through its niche marketing strategy, Consolidated Bakeries is hoping to roll out other products under the new lines supported by the purchase of locally grown and produced cassava flour.
Minister Shaw, since taking up the helm of the Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Ministry, has been strongly advocating for local manufacturers to, as much as possible, use locally grown crops to create value-added products to support local farmers and drive economic growth.
