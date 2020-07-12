Quick Chick restaurant satisfied with first year despite challenges

One year since its official opening, the operators of Quick Chick restaurant say they have managed to overcome numerous hurdles, including the COVID-19 pandemic and are now looking forward to a brighter future.

Chairman and managing director, Conley Salmon, said that like most start-ups, Quick Chick had to navigate the challenges by pushing itself into survival mode to withstand drastic fallouts.

“As one would expect the first year of any business is always challenging, this one even more so, with the added complications of COVID-19 thrown in. In a period when we had foreseen growing sales, we had to move to survival mode, cut costs, reduce staff hours, and put drastic cost-saving measures in place. If we did not have an experienced team of investor directors, we wouldn't have made the first year. The good news is, we see ourselves emerging with a fine-tuned business model, in good shape for profitable growth,” he told the Jamaica Observer's Sunday Finance.

Salmon said that like many other businesses threatened by the impacts of the pandemic, profits at his restaurants also took a hit when sales growth reversed as a result of the prolonged closures.

“Sales dropped to a fraction of normal levels. At one point we saw sales at 10 per cent of our daily norm. Sales have [however] begun to rebound over the last few weeks and are expected to be better than pre-COVID levels by November,” he shared

The restaurant, located in the busy Half-Way-Tree Transport Centre, used its prime location along with improved offerings and a growing customer base to propel itself into one full year of operation.

“We give God thanks for his blessings and our successful start. I am amazed by the great people we work with. The challenge in a start-up is to build the right culture of caring for customers and building a team and being efficient— this, I feel, we have accomplished,” a grateful Salmon said in commenting on the company's first anniversary which was celebrated last week.

“In year one of a business you expect to build market share, develop systems and the right culture. This COVID experience is a true 'Black Swan event' — when you see 200-year-old firms folding, and you're still going, you feel good. We have learned a lot, we have streamlined our process and developed a business focused on serving our customers quickly, with great tasting product and friendly service,” he continued.

The restaurant during its one year of operation, amid the teething pains, has not only managed to achieve increased customer growth, added new menu offerings such as the popular “spicy wings” & “seasoned potato wedges” but has also developed its own delivery service as a result of the pandemic.

“With COVID we were forced to start doing deliveries. Customers like this convenience and delivery times are usually at your door within 20-40 minutes. We are seeing a steady growing number of deliveries to homes and offices,” Salmon said.

Looking to the future Salmon said that the company is currently taking things just one step at a time, taking the necessary steps when needed.

“We undoubtedly have plans for expansion, but like most businesses our focus for now is growing a profitable business in this present challenging environment. We will look for opportunities for expansion in the near future when we think the time is right,” he said.

“We want to thank God for his blessing in seeing us through this extremely challenging first year. We thank our customers and suppliers for their love and support and to our team who worked long and hard to make it all happen —we couldn't have made it without them,” he ended.